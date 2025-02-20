Creature Commandos season 2 may arrive sooner than you expect, hints new update

There is exciting news on the production front for Creature Commandos Season 2. As per Dean Lorey, the writer and director of the series Dean Lorey, the production for the second season is well underway. The first season kicked off James Gunn's DC Universe as the first television series under the DCU banner.

Ad

In an interview with The Direct, while promoting season 5 of Harley Quinn, Lorey confirmed that the new season is being fast-tracked by the DC Studios and Max. However, he did not mention any specific dates.

When asked about the development of the new season, Lorey said:

"Yeah. I mean, it's still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out. So it's definitely moving forward. I mean, it's like, they put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we're in it."

Ad

Trending

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Following the success of season 1, Creature Commandos season 2 was announced before the season finale aired. In the season finale, which premiered on January 9, 2025, The Bride was introduced to her new team consisting of Weasel, Doctor Phosphorus, an updated, massive G.I. Robot, Nosferata, Khalis, and King Shark from The Suicide Squad.

When asked whether this Task Force M roster will play a front and center role in the next season, Lorey said:

Ad

"I mean, it's like those are all characters that we think would be really fun in the season. And James [Gunn] wrote, you know, all the episodes last season. So those were his instincts, which are pretty good. So yeah, I would say there's that and, I mean, there's no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed up GI Robot."

Ad

In the first season, James Gunn turned in the script in late 2022 as per The Hollywood Reporter and animation took two years, starting from 2023. The series finally premiered on Max in December 2024.

Based on this timeline, it can be expected that Creature Commandos season 2 might be released sometime in late 2026. However, James Gunn's current involvement in the post-production of Superman and Peacemaker season 2, may cause some delay.

Creature Commandos season 2 - what to expect

Expand Tweet

Ad

Creature Commandos season 2, like the previous season, will follow a secret team of monsters who undertake missions too dangerous for humans. As mentioned before, the new season might follow some new characters that were introduced at the end of season 1.

While it is expected that the star-studded ensemble cast from season 1 will reprise their roles, the vampiric being Nosferata and the revived Egyptian mummy Khalis have not been cast yet.

Details about the plot are still not known but keep watching this space for updates.

Ad

All 7 episodes of Creature Commandos season 1 are streaming on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback