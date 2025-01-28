Daredevil: Born Again received 18+ rating in the UK, breaking Marvel's age rating record

Daredevil: Born Again has officially received an 18+ rating in the United Kingdom, which makes it the highest age rating for any Marvel Studios project ever. In America as well, the show has been given a TV-MA rating.

However, Daredevil: Born Again won't be Marvel Studios' first production for a mature audience. Just last year, they released Echo and Daredevil & Wolverine, which did carry similar ratings as well. This will also bring the upcoming Disney+ series closer in tone to the Netflix Daredevil show.

The Netflix Daredevil series, which ran on the streaming service for three seasons, was known for having a darker and more mature tone compared to other Marvel productions. It was also known for its violent content, which fit the character of Daredevil accordingly as well.

Showrunner Dario Scarpadane explains Daredevil: Born Again's tone

Showrunner Dario Scarpadane recently sat down with SFX Magazine to talk further about Daredevil: Born Again and teased his vision for the upcoming series. Scarpadane teased how the show is going to be much darker than the Netflix series and will be having a different feel to it as well. Scarpadane compared Born Again to shows like The Sopranos and King of New York.

With the show also not being on Netflix, Scarpadane said that it allowed them to go further with the tone and feel of everything.

“I really feel that Netflix's Daredevil, which I know in my blood, was much more noir, and this show is more New York crime story. It has elements of The Sopranos and King Of New York. There's a feeling for those classic '90s crime tales. It has a pace and a scope that, for a lot of reasons, Netflix wasn't able to do. They were very dark, cinematically, not necessarily story-wise, although there were some dark elements. We're much darker.”

Earlier in the interview, Scarpadane also further spoke about how Daredevil: Born Again will have less "navel-gazing" compared to the Netflix series and that he hopes to do something different here.

“There is more fun in the moments with these characters and a lot less navel-gazing than before. The earlier show, at its best, was fantastic. At its worst, it was two characters in a room talking about what a hero is. I felt that had been done. I'm not taking swipes. I just didn't want to hear characters grousing about their lot in life. I wanted to see them doing things.”

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

Daredevil: Born Again is an upcoming Marvel Television series that will be pitting the Devil of Hell's Kitchen against the Kingpin once more. The official synopsis for the upcoming series reads:

“In Marvel Television’s “Daredevil: Born Again,” Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.”

The series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and more. It begins streaming on March 4, 2025, on Disney+.

