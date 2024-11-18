"DCU hasn't even started yet and looks a complete mess"- James Gunn's Peacemaker update leaves fans dismal

DC hasn't had the smoothest rides in the superhero universe so far, and the only hope of some big change came from James Gunn coming on board with a vision to reboot the entire DCEU and start a DCU, which would discard all the previous storylines woven so far and start afresh.

However, after a round of protests from DC fans following the removal of Henry Cavill and other superheroes, fans are already starting to lose hope for a whole new reason. This comes after a new update from the DCU boss.

As per Gunn's latest comments, almost all of the Peacemaker season 1 would be a part of DCU canon, barring only the appearances from the Justice League members, who will all be recast. The veteran director had previously claimed that anything before Creature Commandos, which will arrive on December 5, 2024, will not be considered canon material.

These differing sets of opinions and plans seem to have hit fans of the DC universe negatively, with many fans expressing how they are losing hope over this franchise reboot. @drkvfxs, for instance, summed this feeling up on social media platform X, saying:

"DCU hasnt even started yet and looks a complete mess."

Other fans had similar things to say.

"I read comics regularly and I'm already tired of this piecework continuity."- another fan wrote.

"So Peacemaker stays canon, but the Justice League cameo gets the boot. Sounds like Season 2’s cleaning up more than just bad guys!"- yet another fan added.

"At this point it’s whatever he wants that morning 😂"- another fan added, sarcastically.

"This new dcu is a joke."- another fan said.

It is still quite unclear to many fans how James Gunn is going to merge bits of the earlier universe with the new DCU but hopefully, it will be worth the wait.

What did James Gunn say about Peacemaker in DCU?

After originally saying that Creature Commandos will mark the beginning of the new DCU, Gunn has gone on to say that a lot of the older elements and storylines from the DCEU, which existed until now, will also be part of the new DCU.

This will not include the Justice League characters who appeared in Peacemaker or elsewhere, but they are still willing to induct elements from Suicide Squad and Peacemaker season 1 into the DCU storyline.

James Gunn explained in a recent interview with IGN:

"Now in Creature Commandos, you'll hear them talk about things that happened in [The] Suicide Squad or Peacemaker...Well then, those things automatically become canon....The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League… which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker."

These comments have caused a backlash on social media platforms because James Gunn seems a bit unsure of what he wants from the DCU and how it is exactly going to shape up.

As the universe finally starts, officially, with Creature Commandos in December 2024, we will see how things unravel. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

