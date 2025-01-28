"Did she really ask for a ETA on the police": Internet reacts as Jeannie Mai's 911 call on Jeezy is released

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy's relationship came into the spotlight a few days ago after the former called the police for being restricted from entering Jeezy's house to take her items. This news came a few months after the pair's divorce was finalized in June 2024.

Meanwhile, published on January 27, In Touch Weekly has acquired the recording of the 911 call made by Jeannie last month when the incident happened. Notably, Jeannie was accompanied by her assistant, security, and some movers when she came to Jeezy's residence.

Trending

Jeannie Mai had a court order allowing her to pick up her things from the house, and she addressed the same while speaking to the Atlanta Police Department on call. She even mentioned:

"I'm going through a divorce right now. I'm here now and the owner isn't permitting me in."

The Extra TV host further requested the dispatch to send an officer to the house so that she could enter. Jeannie then gave the address to the dispatch, who responded by saying:

"Yes ma'am, we can get an officer out there to assist you. Is the other occupant of the home there? Or is it just you?"

Expand Tweet

Jeannie Mai stated that she had been on the property since 9:45 AM and that she was accompanied by her assistant and security. She also said that the movers were supposed to arrive at the place in around 30 minutes. The duration of this 911 call was around 3 minutes and 57 seconds.

On the other hand, netizens took to the comments section of an Instagram post shared by @its_onsite to react to the call recording. Toward the end of the call, Jeannie Mai was heard questioning how long it would take for the officer to arrive, and the dispatch replied by saying that they could not give an ETA (estimated time of arrival). An Instagram user was spotted addressing the same, as she wrote:

"Did she really ask for a ETA on the police like it was an emergency."

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/@its_onsite)

Among the other responses, a user asked why Jeannie wanted to get her belongings out of the house so much later after getting divorced. Another person was spotted making fun of the fact that Mai asked for help from the police, alongside a few others saying that the entire situation was not a 911 emergency.

Online responses (Images via Instagram/@its_onsite)

Online responses (Images via Instagram/@its_onsite)

Online responses (Images via Instagram/@its_onsite)

Jeezy's house manager was reportedly told not to allow Jeannie Mai to enter the property

Back on December 9, 2024, Mai went to Jeezy's residence to get her belongings since she had only 21 days to do the same based on a court order, as per In Touch Weekly on January 22, 2025. Mai's lawyers informed the court that she did not want to interfere with anyone's privacy and just wanted to take away her boxes, which included some of her personal items such as awards.

The boxes were reportedly stored in the garage and Jeannie Mai alleged that the house manager did not allow her to access them. The legal documents related to the case claimed that the manager was ordered by Jeezy to prevent Mai from entering the property and getting her items.

As aforementioned, Jeannie then contacted the police to inform them that a court order was being violated, following which the house manager allowed Mai to get her boxes. However, Mai discovered that the boxes were damaged and that some awards were reportedly "broken and scratched."

Furthermore, the boxes were found in a wet condition, and the garage was full of mouse traps, hinting that some mice had possibly eaten through a few of the boxes.

Although Jeannie Mai's call recording has gone viral, Jeezy has yet to share a response to the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback