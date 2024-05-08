Eamonn Walker exits Chicago Fire as regular cast member after 12 seasons

On May 7, 2024, Deadline reported that Chicago Fire regular Eamonn Walker had left the show after 12 seasons. The news shocked fans of Wallace Boden, the character Walker portrayed for at least 250 episodes, according to IMDb.

Deadline has also reported that Wallace's character is not being entirely written off from the show. Instead, Boden could appear in a more recurring role in the future rather than a regular one. With that said, Walker's exit will be incorporated into the show's plot, giving fans hope for his return in the days to come.

How is Eamonn Walker's exit from Chicago Fire being justified in the show?

As mentioned, Eamonn Walker's role as Wallace Boden will not be entirely written off Chicago Fire. Instead, as Deadline reports, the actor will be made part of the show's recurring cast afterward.

At present, Boden's character is making a smooth temporary exit from the show. In the show's recent episodes, it was revealed that Boden was on leave from the office and tending to his family problems. But he will be returning for the season finale episode, which is due on May 22, 2024.

According to Deadline, the logline for the upcoming episode titled, Never Say Goodbye, will feature the following:

"Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for Deputy Commissioner. A tense call brings up painful memories for Carver [Jake Lockett] and Damon [Michael Bradway]. Mouch [Christian Stolte] struggles to adjust to the new Truck."

How important is Eamonn Walker's role in the Chicago Fire?

Eamonn Walker plays Wallace Boden in Chicago Fire (Image via Getty)

Eamonn Walker has been part of the main cast of Chicago Fire since its inception in 2012. He portrays Wallace Boden in the original show and its spinoffs, which include Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

At the beginning of the series, Boden's character started as the battalion chief of the Chicago Fire Department, who was responsible for handling Battalion 25. He was in charge of the firefighters and paramedics of Truck 81, Engine 51, Squad 3, and Ambulance 61 at Firehouse 51.

In season 10, Boden was promoted to Deputy District Chief of the CFD. Currently, he is awaiting a response regarding his position as Deputy Fire Commissioner at the CFD.

More about Eamonn Walker and his projects

Eamonn Roderique Walker was born in London, England, on June 12, 1962, and is currently 61 years old. Walker has been in the film and television industry since 1985. One of his earliest projects includes television shows such as Dempsey and Makepeace (1985), in which he portrayed the role of Edwin Shore, and In Sickness and in Health (1985–1987), in which he portrayed the role of Winston.

Other works of the actor include stints in films as well as television, such as:

Young Soul Rebels

Unbreakable

The Messenger

Blood and Bone

A Lonely Place to Die

The Bill

One Foot in the Grave

The Detectives

Oz

Othello

The Jury

Justice

Chicago Fire is a procedural drama television series created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas. This long-running series has had many people serving as directors, which includes Derek Haas, Matt Olmstead, Dick Wolf, Michael Brandt, and Andrea Newman. Episodes of the show are exclusively released on NBC, which has been home to the show since its inception.

