EXCLUSIVE: Clip from best-selling author Michael Connelly’s The Safe Man audio series starring Jack Quaid

The Safe Man audio drama, written by Michael Connelly and Terrill Lee Lankford, is releasing today. The story is based on Connelly's 2012 short story, a supernatural mystery and heist thriller. The story follows The Boys fame, Jack Quaid as Brian Holloway as he is hired by horror author Paul Robinette, played by Titus Welliver.

Notably, Brian is hired by Robinette to crack an antique safe. Upon opening the safe, Brian unleashes a sinister force that haunts him with supernatural encounters, chilling prophecies, and a criminal investigation into a missing girl. Set in Florida, this audio drama delivers suspense with a full cast and immersive sound design.

As the audio drama is slated to release on Thursday, May 16, 2024, we have a sneak peek into an exclusive clip that perpetuates the chilling tone of the narrative.

The Safe Man Drama Episode 2 gets more intense with mysterious safe

The exclusive audio clip from The Safe Man drama shared with us teases a strained and mysterious discussion between Robinette and Brian Holloway. It starts with the woman who hoped the call was made to apologize and sets the tone of expected reconciliation. However, it unfolds into an argument as Robin hastily demands Brian to return a safe door. But, he learns that Brian had since disposed of it per his directions.

Thereafter, a curious Brian interrogates him about the need for the safe door. Then, the latter informed him that the "little girl you (he) told the cops about is back." Consequently, hinting a link between the two.

What hooks the listeners is the enigmatic connection between the safe door and the reappearance of the little girl. We, and even Brian, are baffled about the girl's connection to the safe.

Interestingly, the conversation takes a distinct turn as Brian is seemingly expecting an apology from Robinette for alleging and complaining to the cops that Brian harmed Robin's daughter.

Surprisingly, Robin denies informing the police that he harmed her, instead points out he merely stated Brian was the only one in the house lately. He still apologizes about how he was treated by the cops. He quickly shifts focus to the safe door, which he needs Brian to bring to him anyway.

The audio concludes with Robin cutting the call hastily after mentioning the little girl is a Ghost.

Why is The Safe Man Drama an audio delight? Author Michael Connelly weighs

In an interview with Metro, Michael describes his first attempt at creating an Audible project, expressing hope that it would be successful. He informed that the project took birth by writing and collaborating with skilled people at Audible.

Although the project is divided into eight chapters, with each chapter around 20 minutes, Michael hopes listeners will experience it in one sitting to maintain the suspense and flow critical to the script and sound design. The total run time of the audiobook is 138 minutes.

Audible influenced the beginning of the project, making early connections clearer for the audience, which Michael found to be valuable advice. At this stage in his career, he seeks new methods to deliver his stories while maintaining their quality.

Notably, The Safe Man drama represents a new milestone in his storytelling career. Michael enjoys exploring different storytelling forms and aims to try every method before he finishes his career.

Michael said:

"It is its own animal, and this is my first effort at it. Hopefully we did well, I think we did well. My part of this was the writing, and I knew we surrounded ourselves with people that are really good at what they do [at Audible.]

He further added:

"This is broken into eight chapters, but hopefully people listen to it all at once because I think you have to keep listening to find out what happens next—that’s a key part of the script writing, and a key part of the sound design."

The Safe Man audio drama will be available to listen to on Audible from today, May 16, 2024.