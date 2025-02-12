Goldie on Apple TV+ creator - "I couldn’t accept that there wasn’t magic in the world" (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda spoke to Emily Brundige, creator of Goldie on Apple TV+, a story about a giant girl and her tiny, adorable friends, all of who live in the supremely wholesome town of Boysenberg.

Sure, when Goldie cries, there are floods and when she scampers, there are tremors and property is damaged. Yet, the residents of this magical town on Apple TV+ take it all in their stride - human beings, yetis, sea creatures,...everyone.

Emily Brundige made it clear that she believes in magic. Even in the vast array of Apple TV+ shows for kids, Goldie stands apart because of its unique tone. Brundige said:

Trending

"Well, I think it’s always fun to have a little bit of fantasy. I know when I was a kid, I couldn’t accept that there wasn’t magic in the world. And so I feel like that’s the world I wanted to be in as a kid where there might be a yeti around the corner, you never know."

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

The creator of Goldie on Apple TV+ grew up wanting to be Walt Disney

Every character in Goldie is instantly likable and uniquely wholesome. Much of it comes from Brundige's own childhood, growing up in Los Angeles, as a Disney fan:

"I grew up in Los Angeles. I am an LA native. And growing up, my favorite place was Disneyland. It was really my happy place. And so, I think, when I was a kid, I wanted to be Walt Disney. I wanted to call the shots at Disneyland. Kinda wanted my own empire of characters."

Apple TV+ allowed Brundige to create the town of Boysenberg, populated by her own pantheon of hilarious beings. Despite her giant stature, Goldie faces the same problems that little girls do. And sometimes when she means to do well, things go awry.

And yet, the residents of Boysenberg never let her down, making it their mission to help her out. Including the town's mayor, who goes out of his way to assist the children of the town:

"So it’s really an idealized town that I want to live in. And I hope other people want to live in it too."

Sportskeeda asked Brundige how proud she was of the Apple TV+ original, and she spoke about how the positive message of the show really made her happy:

"For one thing, I feel like I haven’t really been able to create a show, yet, of my own. And I do feel like the end product has my very specific sense of humor to it. So, I am proud of that. But what I’m most proud of is that it’s such a positive show. It’s such a positive message right now."

Brundige also spoke about Goldie, who is as human as any giant can be and does not shy away from human emotions, and the tight-knit Boysenberg community.

"And showing characters who are allowed to have these big emotions and this community, this tight community of Boysenberg, that really takes care of its people. A mayor who’s so personable, and like a friend to the kids."

Goldie premieres on Apple TV+ this Valentine's Day ie. February 14th, 2025. It boasts major names in the voice cast including Henry Winkler and Al Yankovic!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback