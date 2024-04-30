Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals upcoming memoir titled 'My Time to Stand' to release in 2025

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently revealed that she will be releasing a new memoir My Time to Stand. The book will cover her search for purpose following her time in prison for the murder of her mother and her story of abuse and survival.

The memoir is co-written by Melissa Moore and Michele Matrisciani and will be published by BenBella Books in January 2025. The 32-year-old gave a statement to People on April 29, 2024, saying:

"I am in love with the title of my book not only because it addresses the question I get most, but because in our pain and struggle, we can find what it is that we want to stand for. That inside our stories, if we dare to sit in the stillness of them, our purpose can be revealed. And we all have a purpose. That’s what I hope people will take away from my book."

Blanchard was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Chillicothe, Missouri, on December 28, 2023, at 3:30 am, three years before her original release date.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen by proxy. She and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were arrested for their involvement in the murder of her mother Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard back in 2015.

Gypsy was tricked by her mother who claimed she had illnesses, which she did not. She was also forced to use a feeding tube and a wheelchair, despite not needing either.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was then sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 for second-degree murder. Nicholas is serving life in prison for carrying out the murder. She pleaded guilty to her role in the death of her mother. Gypsy continued her statement about the new memoir, My Time to Stand, saying:

"In processing and retelling my memories, so much more truth has been revealed to me, including the victimization of the other people in my family and community. I hope to engage readers by describing my journey, instead of explaining it. In that way, others might see themselves in my story, too, and relate."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard stayed incarcerated for seven years of her 10-year sentence and was released in December 2023. The convicted individual specifically recalled memories where she felt empowered to even stand up as she was forced into a wheelchair by her mother. She also describes how she has grown since her time spent incarcerated. The 32-year-old said:

"The first time I stood up on my own two feet was my first failed attempt to leave my mother. I had the legs of a chick struggling to find a way out of the cracks. Who hasn't felt unsturdy like that in their own life? The second time I stood up, I walked down a path I'll regret forever. Again, too many people feel this way about their choices. The third time I stood up, I did so as an incarcerated girl-woman who had so much to learn about independence, self-forgiveness and resilience."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced her separation from her husband Ryan Anderson in March 2024, three months after prison release. She said in her statement that she found purpose after prison and hoped others would find it while reading the memoir as well. She added:

"Inside our stories, if we dare to sit in the stillness of them, our purpose can be revealed. And we all have a purpose. That's what I hope people will take away from my book."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's story has been covered in several projects, including the drama series The Act which earned Hulu's Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning. It starred Joey King as Gypsy and Patricia Arquette as Dee Dee. The case was also the subject of the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest.