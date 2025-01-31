"How are they gonna make them look 15" — Netizens react to Stranger Things season 5 teaser featuring a missing teen flyer

Netflix released the first teaser for Stranger Things' fifth and final season on January 30, 2025. The teaser features a missing poster for Millie Bobby Brown's character, Jane “Eleven” Hopper.

While an official release date for the show has not been confirmed, it is one of the projects set to hit the streaming platform this year. The flyer states that Jane Hopper was:

"Last Seen: Wearing a hooded jacket walking alone in the vicinity of Hawkins High School on June 13, 1986."

As the missing poster went viral, internet users quickly reacted. One commented:

"How are they gonna make them look 15 when they're all obviously in their 20s now."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @PopBase)

Many discussed how the actors' ages would affect the show. Here are some comments seen on X:

"the comments filled with people saying she doesn’t look 15 has clearly never watched riverdale. millie is only 20 (and she was like 17-18 in that picture), those actors were playing 15 year olds at like 28," one remarked.

""She doesn't loo-" WE DONT GIVE A F*CK," another defended the show.

"actually they kind of f*ked up by posting a photo where it says El is 15 cuz now everyone is screaming about the age when this is from pre time jump and she’s actually older in s5," a netizen wrote.

Others commented on the long wait between the final two seasons.

"bro they wait so long between seasons I don’t even remember wtf happened to her at the end of the last season. That was like 5 years ago," one noted.

"literally no one cares, please tell me how a show that started during obama’s presidency only has 4 seasons," another added.

"JUNE 13???THE SHOW LEFT OFF IN MARCH. THIS TIMESKIP," a person commented.

Netflix released episode titles for Stranger Things season 5 in November 2024

Under their post on Instagram, Netflix shared a hint about the plot of the upcoming season of Stranger Things, writing:

"Who’s *really* looking for Jane Hopper? You’re not ready for what’s to come in Stranger Things 5 #NextOnNetflix."

Jane's missing poster offers a $3,000 reward for information regarding her whereabouts or the discovery of her body. The image used in the poster is the same as when the police booked her in the last season.

Back in November 2024, the streaming service dropped the title for eight episodes of the upcoming season. In particular, the second episode was titled "The Vanishing of (name blurred)." The title echoes the show's pilot episode, "Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers."

According to Screen Rant, at the time, fans speculated that the title could reference Holly or Nancy Wheeler's disappearance. However, the teaser suggests that Jane Hopper may be who the title refers to.

In addition to the post, the streaming platform released a 15-second teaser clip featured in a promotional video for all titles coming to Netflix in 2025, including Stranger Things.

The teaser begins with a woman who starts to levitate, just like Max when she was possessed by Vecna in Stranger Things season 4. She is then transported to the Upside Down, where a Demogorgon appears from the office’s walls. Props seen in the clip show a WSQK mug (Hawkins’ radio station) and several missing teen posters of Jane Hopper.

Netflix has otherwise remained tight-lipped about Stranger Things' final season.

