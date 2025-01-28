“I didn’t know I was hacked" — Breaking Bad star Dean Norris’ social media account linked to $8M meme coin scam

Breaking Bad actor Dean Norris recently fell victim to a hacking incident. Cybercriminals exploited his social media account to promote a fake cryptocurrency called "DEAN," falsely claiming that it was launched by him. The scam targeted his millions of followers on X and caused the coin's market cap to surge to over $8 million.

Dean Norris shared his shock and frustration on X on January 26, saying:

"I didn’t know I was hacked."

The hackers posted fake content under his name, including a doctored image of Norris holding a notepad with details about the token's launch.

They even created a video clip in which he seemingly confirmed the launch, fooling many into believing the actor was involved in the crypto scheme. Upon realizing the breach, Norris clarified that he had no part in it and his account had been compromised.

Born April 8, 1963, Dean Norris has had a distinguished film and television career. His role as Hank Schrader, a dedicated DEA agent, in Breaking Bad made him famous. Norris has a diverse and impressive filmography spanning decades.

Over 150 credits, including major film and TV roles, have made Norris a respected actor.

On January 26, 2025, Dean Norris took to X to address the hacking incident that had left many of his followers confused and concerned. In his post, Norris made it clear that he was unaware of the hack until his friends alerted him. He expressed his dismay, saying:

"And another thing, since I don't spend my life on twitter like these other folks, I rarely use it, I didn't know I was hacked until I started getting texts from friends saying its out there. I immediately reported to X and was resolved. I clicked on a couple accounts accusing me of lying and looks like THEY were the people pumping it up!!"

This message was a direct response to accusations that Norris had been involved in the cryptocurrency scam. The hackers had posted multiple tweets, creating the illusion that the actor was promoting a coin named after him.

A photoshopped image showed Norris holding a sign with "$DEAN," along with the date the coin was allegedly launching on. In an attempt to further deceive followers, the hackers even uploaded a video of Norris “confirming” the launch.

After taking control of his account, Norris quickly clarified. He denied involvement and said it was a "pump and dump" operation. He tried to fix it, but it was too late.

DEAN's market cap was $8.4 million at its peak, but Norris' clarifications lowered its value.

How did the scam happen?

Dean Norris found himself at the center of an $8 million crypto scam after hackers gained control of his social media account. The attackers used his X account to promote a fraudulent meme coin called DEAN, designed to capitalize on Norris’s celebrity status.

They posted a photoshopped image of Norris holding a notepad with the token’s launch date and used a fake video of the actor supposedly endorsing the coin.

As the scam spread, the DEAN token's market cap skyrocketed to over $8 million. However, once Norris regained control of his account, he clarified the situation, claiming he had been unaware of the hack and did not endorse the cryptocurrency. The

About the show Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad, which was Norris' claim to fame, is considered one of the best TV shows of all time.

In Vince Gilligan's 2008–2013 crime drama, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher, starts making methamphetamine. White starts a meth empire with former student Jesse Pinkman as he delves deeper into crime.

Anna Gunn as Skyler White, Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, and Bryan Cranston as Walter White, all actors have given outstanding performances.

Dean Norris portrays Hank Schrader, a DEA agent who unintentionally goes after his brother-in-law.

Breaking Bad was a TV staple and won 16 Primetime Emmys. The film examined morality, family, and the effects of crime. In 2013, Guinness World Records named Breaking Bad the most acclaimed TV show ever.

Better Call Saul, a prequel series that explored the past of its beloved characters and expanded the Breaking Bad universe, continued its legacy.

Who is Dean Norris?

Dean Norris, an actor with a stellar stage and film career, was born in South Bend, Indiana. Prior to portraying Hank Schrader on Breaking Bad, Norris starred in Starship Troopers (1997) and Total Recall (1990). He rose to fame after his show performance received favorable reviews.

Norris studied Social Studies at Harvard College prior to becoming well-known in Hollywood. Later, he refined his acting abilities at London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Norris's private life details are also widely known; he is married to Bridget, a former entertainment lawyer, and the two have five kids. They also manage the Norris Performing Arts Centre in Temecula, California.

Norris played James "Big Jim" Rennie in the CBS television series Under the Dome. Additionally, he played Clay "Uncle Daddy" Husser in TNT's Claws.

A supporter of the Democratic Party outside of acting, Norris has openly criticised former President Donald Trump.

He and his spouse have been active in business endeavors in recent years, including the acquisition of Temecula's well-known eatery, The Swing Inn Cafe.

