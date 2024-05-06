"I don’t want to be this skinny" — The Orville star Anne Winters opens up about getting treated for malnutrition

The Orville actress Anne Winters revealed over the weekend that she is receiving treatment for malnutrition. The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram on May 2 to announce to her fans that she was getting help.

"Guys! I’m so excited, because guess what, I received the gift of help this week. I know you a lot of you guys have been really worried about me on Instagram, and I also have been keeping up with my doctor and things like that, ’cause I wasn’t trying to get like this. I wasn’t trying to get this skinny, I don’t want to be this skinny either,” she said.

Anne Winters joined Hulu's The Orville in 2022 as Ensign Charly Burke, the new season crew member. The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress is also known for her role as Emma Al-Fayeed in FX's Tyrant.

Anne Winters reassured her fans after concerns about her physique

According to The Daily Mail, Anne Winters revealed on May 2 that she was getting help for malnutrition. Posting a video to talk about her decision, the actress said that it was "really freakin' hard to get help."

"I know we all talk about mental health, and just go and get help, but you guys think this is easy, like 1, 2, 3. Now let me just tell ya, wanting and accepting help is like ground zero. Then you’ve got the insurance, the government, the cost, the finding where they have the availability,” she said.

She also claimed that many places only took in people under the age of 26 and that she finally found a place that would take her in, branding the whole process "insane." Anne Winters also linked this back to her business, saying that she wanted to make things more accessible and she would elaborate more at a later date.

“Good news is I’m going to get back on track so my body’s no longer holding me back!” she concluded.

In the video's caption, she reiterated that she was "very blessed" to have been given a "fast track to the best help" to get her body back on track. On May 4, Anne Winters shared an update with her followers, thanking them for their support as she made it to her treatment.

Anne Winters also revealed that she "never had signs of weakness" as malnutrition took its course and wondered if her body was "on its last leg of survival."

On May 5, Anne Winters took to Instagram stories to continue her updates, revealing that her mother had visited her to keep her company, saying "ur never too old to need ur momma."

“I love when my life gets forced to be simplified. I have just what I NEED and not a whole lot of luxuries. Makes me appreciate the little things and grateful to be here. Taking time to reflect and heal is honestly my fave. Time well spent. Thank you guys for supporting me!!!” she added.

According to Just Jared, the 13 Reasons Why actress previously rebuked comments about her slender figure in 2019, saying she always ate very healthy and was just "short and petite."

