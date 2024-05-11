"I'm old" — Annie Potts hints at Young Sheldon being her ‘last rodeo’

Actress Annie Potts, best known for playing Meemaw in Young Sheldon, shares that the show could be her "last rodeo." During her appearance on The Talk on May 10, 2024, Potts spoke about the hit comedy sitcom coming to an end. She said:

“I mean, I love the cast. Wonderful character to play. But hey, I’m old, this could be my last rodeo. I mean, I thought about that though, panicked me a little bit. These things are hard to come by, I’ve had a couple, but they were all tough, so yeah.”

For the unversed, Young Sheldon will conclude after seven seasons, as CBS announced back in late 2023. The series finale, a back-to-back episode, is slated to release on May 16, 2024.

The 71-year-old actress has been candid about CBS’s decision to wrap up the show. She once said that it “seemed like such a stupid business move” in an April 2024 interview with Variety.

"We don’t really know yet" — Annie Potts on reprising her role Meemaw in the upcoming Young Sheldon spinoff

Annie Potts appeared on The Talk show along with her co-star Zoe Perry. The host asked the duo if they would reprise their roles as Meemaw (Sheldon’s grandmother) and Mary Cooper in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, a Young Sheldon spinoff.

"We don’t really know yet," Annie Potts replied.

Meanwhile, Perry echoed the same sentiment. The spinoff, starring Emily Osment and Montana Jordan, will pick up where the OG series leaves off. It is set to debut on CBS in the fall of 2024.

When asked about whether she has taken memorabilia from the set, Potts pointed towards Perry, saying, "Zoe stole some stuff!" Perry admitted to the same, saying she did take a watch, although when asked if it works, she said it doesn't.

A closer look at Annie Potts’s career

Annie Potts, who took a theater studies course at Stephens College in Missouri, found interest in stage and film at a young age. She first made her big screen debut in Corvette Summer, a comedy film by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in 1978, where she was nominated for a Golden Globe.

However, it wasn’t until the mega-hit film, Ghostbusters (1984) that Annie Potts made a breakout performance as a loopy office coordinator. She reprised her role in Ghostbusters II, Afterlife, and Frozen Empire.

Potts was cast as Mary Jo Shively for the CBS sitcom Designing Women, in 1986. She starred alongside Delta Burke, Dixie Carter, and Jean Smart. The series ran for seven seasons and was nominated for numerous Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe awards for Best Television Series.

Potts also appeared in another CBS sitcom Love & War, ABC’s drama series Dangerous Minds, and Lifetime’s drama show Any Day Now. Her other TV credits include The Fosters and GCB.

Besides appearing on TV and films, Annie Potts also voiced Bo Peep in the Disney/Pixar animations, such as the first, second, and fourth installments of Toy Story.

In her decades-long career, Potts has been nominated for various Golden Globe and Emmy awards and won a Genie Award for her role in the 1981 film Heartaches.

Potts joined the cast of Young Sheldon, a coming-of-age sitcom by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro. A spinoff of the famous, The Big Bang Theory, the series premiered in 2017 on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback