"I was a responsible adult" — Julie Bowen comments on helping Sarah Hyland during her relationship with Matt Prokop

American actress Julie Bowen, best known for starring as Claire Dunphy in the ABC sitcom Modern Family, recently opened up about helping her on-screen daughter, Sarah Hyland during a past allegedly abusive relationship.

The 54-year-old had supported Hyland when she was dating Matt Prokop. In 2014, the now 33-year-old secured a restraining order against him. She had claimed that he had verbally and physically abused her during the five years of their relationship.

Bowen had helped Sarah end the relationship and spoke about it on the Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast on June 3, 2024. When the co-host, Lauryn Bosstick said that Sarah Hyland gave her "credit for saving her life after a violent relationship." Julie Bowen said it was "very sweet of her", and added,

"I was a responsible adult that happened to be around at the right time. But I mean, I'm sure another responsible adult would have done the exact same thing. I just love her."

Julie's character, Claire, was the mother of three children, Haley, Alex, and Luke.

Julie Bowen reflects on supporting Sarah Hyland during a past relationship

Julie Bowen was part of the main cast for the famous series Modern Family, which aired for 11 seasons from September 23, 2009, to April 8, 2020. In the show, she was married to Phil Dunphy, played by Ty Burrell.

On the Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, Julie Bowen said she was still close with all the child actors in the show. She mentioned Nolan Gould, Luke, Ariel Winter, Alex, Sarah Hyland, Haley, and her on-screen step-brother Rico Rodriguez, Manny. She said,

"Well, Rico was always like an adult — a tiny adult. But yeah, I look at them all like my kids. I love them."

Julie Bowen talked about helping Hyland through an allegedly abusive relationship with Matt Prokop. About a month before Sarah's restraining order against Prokop was granted, Bowen had intervened and helped Hyland break up with him. The split resulted in Matt allegedly threatening to kill his Geek Charming co-star's dog and burn down her house.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Hyland had previously asked for her onscreen mother's support at the time. She had requested Julie Bowen to come over to her house so she could help "peacefully end the relationship." Matt and Sarah had first met during an audition for High School Musical and dated from 2009 to 2014.

During the podcast interview, co-host Lauryn Bosstick asked if Julie could "just text them or call them [the Modern Family child actors] anytime?" and she replied, "absolutely." The whole cast has remained close-knit since the end of the show.

Sarah Hyland tied the knot with Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams on August 20, 2022, at Sunstone Winery in California.

The cast of the series, including Bowen, attended the wedding. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played her onscreen uncle, Mitchell Pritchett, officiated the ceremony.