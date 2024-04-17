“I've been dying to work with her for a long time”: Lily Gladstone talks about getting to work with Riley Keough in Hulu’s ‘Under the Bridge’

Lily Gladstone, well-known for her Best Actress nomination at this year's Oscars for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon, recently spoke about her excitement about working with Riley Keough, her co-star on Under the Bridge.

The 37-year-old Oscar nominee spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura on Monday, April 15, during the Los Angeles premiere of their new show.

Gladstone stated in the interview that as soon as she found out who was involved in the project, she knew she wanted to be a part of it.

“When I heard Riley was attached, I was just dying to - I've been dying to work with her for a long time, so it also gave me great confidence.”

What else did Lily Gladstone say about her upcoming show Under the Bridge

Lily Gladstone's upcoming project 'Under The Bridge' is about to release soon (Image via Hulu)

The upcoming criminal drama Under the Bridge on Hulu has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy. Variety obtained exclusive information that Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough will each be nominated for an Emmy as supporting actress in a limited series or TV film category.

Recently, on Monday, April 15, in Los Angeles at the DGA Theater Complex, Gladstone and Keough embraced affectionately as they strolled down the red carpet for the premiere of their new limited series Under the Bridge. Moreover, Gladstone also shared her thoughts on working with Keough.

Lily Gladstone spoke with ET in an interview and expressed how happy she was to be working with Riley Keough, the actress who played the part of Stefani in the movie called Zola. She also claimed that she joined the project as soon as she learned that Riley was involved.

She further said,

“There was a little bit of a hesitancy doing true crime so soon after doing Killers of the Flower Moon, but I knew that with Riley not only starring in it, but EP-ing it that it was gonna be a very compassionate deep dive into a story.”

Adding,

"I feel like true crime gets commodified, it gets sensationalized so much and we forget the truth element of it in lieu of focusing on the crime. And the series took such a compassionate approach in how we see Reena -- she's with us in every episode, you fall in love with her, you really empathize with her family."

She concluded with,

"It's so easy to get short and grumpy with people if you're plagued by something and then that just affects the work. I think you kind of honor the work by recognizing it's a privilege to get to be able to share these stories -- we share other people's stories and there's a responsibility to that."

What is Hulu’s Under the Bridge about?

Lily Gladstone, who won praise from both critics and viewers for her Oscar-nominated performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, is set to play a police officer in the upcoming true crime series Under the Bridge.

The series is based on the true story of 14-year-old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta), who was brutally murdered after leaving her house to attend a party with friends. Following the tragedy, seven young girls and a boy were charged with brutal murder. It is an adaptation of Rebecca Godfrey's novel of the same name.

The show delves into the secret lives of the young people suspected of the murder via the eyes of Godfrey (Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), providing shocking revelations about the improbable murderer.

The series' first two episodes will stream on Hulu on Wednesday, April 17, with additional episodes dropping every week after that. The show will have a total of 8 episodes and is likely to telecast the final episode on May 29.

