Jessica Williams jokes she’s “not scared” of Harrison Ford while reflecting on their Shrinking bond

Jessica Williams and Harrison Ford are returning in Shrinking season 3, their Primetime Emmy-nominated comedy drama on Apple TV+. And while the third installment doesn't have an exact release date yet, Apple TV shared back in July that filming for the third season wrapped.Series stars also kept everyone anticipating the next season's arrival, with Jessica Williams sharing her behind-the-scenes interaction with Harrison Ford. In an interview with AP News ahead of their Televerse panel on Friday, August 15, 2025, the Shrinking co-stars talked about what it was like working together.Williams admitted that she wasn't afraid of Ford because she had avoided watching his movies before they started working together in the Apple TV+ series. She said, addressing Ford in the interview:&quot;I didn't watch any of your movies before we started working together. I mean, I've seen them. But I didn't, I wanted it to be like, normal. I didn't want to get all freaked out, so I didn't. So, I wasn't scared of you. I'm not scared of you.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHarrison Ford agreed with his co-star's sentiments, echoing that Jessica Williams was not scared of him. That said, it wasn't the first time Jessica Williams talked about working with Harrison Ford. In November 2024, she told People that they make each other laugh on set, and they both love shooting with each other.More to know about Jessica Williams and Harrison Ford's Shrinking season 3While there is no set premiere date for Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams' return in Shrinking season 3, there are a few key details known about the upcoming installment to tide fans over. Besides the two, other confirmed cast members returning include Jason Segel, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller, and Ted McGinley.Segel also confirmed Cobie Smulders' return in the series, who guest-starred as Sofi in episode 10 of season 2. Segel and Smulders' characters in the series sparked some romantic tension during that episode, but their friendship didn't go any further. However, with Smulders joining the season 3 cast, it appears that their budding romance could be another subplot to watch out for.A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)Shrinking boss Bill Lawrence also revealed other returning guest stars for the third season. Brett Goldstein, one of the co-creators, writers, and executive producers of the comedy drama, joined the cast as Louis in season 2. He will once again join the series in season 3 for &quot;multiple episodes,&quot; per Lawrence on TV Line.Shrinking season 3 will also mark Michael J. Fox's return to acting. He is a confirmed guest-star in the third season, his first onscreen acting project since 2020 in The Good Fight. Other new guest stars to watch out for include Dumb and Dumber star Jeff Daniels, Sherry Cola (Freakier Friday), and Isabella Gomez (The Goldbergs).As for plot details, there are no official details for that yet. However, Lawrence told TV Insider that the theme for the third season will be &quot;moving forward.&quot; He teased that the show's characters are in for a &quot;moving, heartwarming, and very funny journey&quot; in season 3.Catch seasons 1 and 2 of Shrinking streaming on Apple TV+.