Joey Chestnut vs Takeru Kobayashi rivalry reignites in Netflix Special this Labor Day

The intense rivalry between two iconic figures in the world of competitive eating, Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi, is set to reignite in a highly anticipated Netflix special on Labor Day. Titled Chestnut Vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef, the event is scheduled to stream live on the platform on September 2, 2024.

The announcement of this event has caused a stir among fans and the media, particularly as Joey Chestnut was recently disqualified from Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. It happened after he signed a contract with Impossible Foods, which is a plant-based food company, in June 2024.

With both eaters holding a combined 22 world hot dog eating championships, their reunion after 15 years is set to be a historic moment in the world of competitive eating. For the unversed, the two food-eating rivals have not faced each other since 2009.

Exporing the details of Netflix series featuring Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi?

The show will see Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi competing against one another in a high-stakes hotdog eating contest. The event has been scheduled for Labour Day, with streaming being done live on Netflix, thus bringing this spirited rivalry to the international stage.

This face-to-face combat, Chestnut Vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef, guarantees an equal level of spectacle as both warriors march toward supremacy over all things edible.

What is the rivalry?

Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi are no strangers to the spotlight because they have long been celebrities on the competitive eating circuit. Chestnut became synonymous with Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest where he triumphed sixteen times as its champion.

In addition, a recent ban from participating in this event after partnering with Impossible Foods has taken an unexpected turn in his career. Yet, Joey Chestnut remains a force for any other competitive eater to reckon with, and he is eager to prove himself against his arch-rival.

On the other hand, Kobayashi is often cited as the “godfather of competitive eating.” as he dominated the Nathan’s contest from 2001 to 2006. After being blacklisted in 2010 due to contract issues involving Major League Eating, his career took a different path.

In his recent Netflix documentary titled Hack your Health: Secrets of Your Gut, Kobayashi announced his retirement to surprise everyone by coming back for this one-time event. He stated:

“I’ve decided to retire from competitive eating. It’s all I’ve done for the last 20 years. I am Japanese but I’ve eaten like an American. I think that’s what damaged my body.”

His unexpected comeback in the upcoming one-time event adds another layer of intrigue to an already captivating rivalry.

There is a long history of battles and drama between the duo, including their last match in 2009 which ended in a sudden-death eat-off, sealing their status as top players in the game. The two contestants have since then been waiting for this defining chapter when they will be ready to give it all for Chestnut Vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef.

It is another venture into live event broadcasting by Netflix to capture people across the globe with an exhilarating display of competitive eating. This event's exact time and venue are yet to be announced.