Karen Read trial docuseries to arrive on Investigation Discovery ahead of Read's retrial

Investigation Discovery has announced that it is coming out with a Karen Read trial docuseries based on the highly publicized trial of Read, who is accused of murdering Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. The case has already been the subject of numerous explorations, including an episode of Dateline on NBC, but it remains unsolved as of now.

It has been confirmed that the series will premiere before the retrial of Read begins, which is set for later this year. ID revealed that the docuseries will premiere over a span of three nights from March 17-19, an approach the network often takes for cases like these. For those unfamiliar with the case, Read's first trial ended in a mistrial and the ex-wife of the Boston police officer remains the prime suspect as of now.

The series is titled A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read and it will also premiere on Max. ID's announcement of the series was accompanied by:

"As Read and her legal team prepare for a retrial, conspiracies, questions and emotions swirl around the truth."

Meanwhile, Read's retrial is yet to receive an official date.

Who is Karen Read and what did she do?

Karen Read became infamous after the death of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, who was found dead outside a coworker, Brian Albert's house on the morning of January 29, 2022. This was after Karen and John went out on a drinking spree with their friends on the night of January 28, 2022.

The same night, while both of them were very drunk, Karen came home earlier. At around 4 AM, Karen started looking for John. His body was found outside Brian Albert's home at around 6 AM. There were glass shards and Karen's taillight was broken. Authorities alleged that Karen had backed her car and hit John O'Keefe while leaving. They also alleged that she purposefully left him to die on the stormy night.

Moreover, during the time, the relationship between John and Karen was reportedly deteriorating, something that John’s nephew and niece testified about in Karen's trial.

While authorities viewed the case in this light, Karen's defense claimed that framing her was an elaborate scheme orchestrated by the police because John was actually killed in an altercation at Brian Albert's house, where Karen left him. Karen was, however, indicted in the case, and brought to trial.

However, her first trial ended in a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict. Both sides of the story seemed to have sufficient ground, and it is yet to be decided whether Karen Read would be punished for the murder of John O'Keefe.

Perhaps ID's upcoming docuseries, A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read, will shed more light on the case. Meanwhile, Dateline's The Night of the Nor’easter covers this case in detail and is currently available for streaming on Peacock.

