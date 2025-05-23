"KING OF DISNEY IS BACK" — Fans go gaga over Ji Chang-wook and Doh Kyung-soo's still cuts for 'The Manipulated'

On May 23, 2025, Disney Plus Korea dropped the stills for the much-anticipated drama The Manipulated featuring Ji Chang-wook and Doh Kyung-soo, leaving the K-drama community excited. The update was captioned:

"The murder was meticulously carved! The man who became a murderer for a moment and fell into the cliff."

The latest stills showcased Ji Chang-wook wearing the uniform of a prisoner sitting on the ground of a prison with an apparently worried expression. Meanwhile, Doh Kyung-soo was seemingly standing in the courtroom donning a black formal ensemble, with an exposed forehead. He seemed to be questioning someone related to a case.

Subsequently, the still cuts for The Manipulated went viral among fans. They took to social media to express their excitement for the series, with many particularly discussing their anticipation to see Ji Chang-wook on screen again.

"KING OF DISNEY IS BACK," tweeted a fan on X.

Several fans praised Ji Chang-wook's looks in the still, with some commenting that he looked "so fine" in the prison uniform. Many also expressed their excitement to watch Doh Kyung-soo playing the role of an antagonist.

"I NEVER KNOW THAT ANYONE CAN LOOK SO FINE IN JAIL UNIFORM, JI CHANG WOOK IS JUST," said a user.

"No, but casting KyungSoo and ChangWook in one drama is like a perfect double kill with visuals, I swear, we are not ready for it," wrote a fan.

"A new still of Doh Kyung Soo as An Yohan in “The Manipulated”! OH MY GOD, I can see him as a rich eccentric villain. And that manipulative stare with slight smirk," commented another fan.

Several fans also expressed their wish that the series would be aired globally and not limited to just South Korea, with some commenting that they were "so seated" to see Ji Chang-wook in the series.

"Ji chang wook as Tae jeong in The Manipulated I'm so seated for him," shared a fan.

"I'm excited to see Kyungsoo in his villain era," wrote a user.

"Please, tell me this show won’t just be released in Korea, but globally too I want to see it," commented another user.

More about Ji Chang-wook and Doh Kyung-soo's upcoming drama The Manipulated

The upcoming crime thriller Korean Drama The Manipulated features a star-studded cast, including Ji Chang-woo, Doh Kyung-soo, Lee Kwang-soo, and Jo Yoon-soo. The series has been directed by Park Shin-woo and Kim Chang-ju, with Oh Sang-ho serving as the screenwriter. According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis of the show reads:

"It tells the story of a man who lived an ordinary life that suddenly turned into hell. He falls into the abyss when his life is completely manipulated by a villain who 'sculpts' real hell into people's lives."

The ten-episode drama The Manipulated is slated to release later this year.

