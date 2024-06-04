Land of Women trailer shines spotlight on Eva Longoria's protagonist in Apple TV+ drama

Apple TV+ gave fans a glimpse into its upcoming drama-comedy series Land of Women as the platform released a brand new trailer for the series on June 4. The series is based on the bestselling Spanish novel La Tierra de las Mujeres by Sandra Barneda.

It sees Eva Longoria, known for her work in Desperate Housewives, taking on the lead role as Gala Scott, a well-to-do New Yorker whose life takes an unexpected turn. The trailer opens with her learning that her husband Fred owes $15 million to a very dangerous group of people. The fast-paced trailer sees Gala leave her affluent New York lifestyle behind and head to Spain with her family to escape from her husband's loan sharks.

Trending

Land of Women is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on June 26, 2024.

About Land of Women on Apple TV+

The upcoming Apple TV+ drama-comedy series sees Gala Scott leave town with her aged mother Julia (Carmen Maura) and her daughter Kate (Victoria Bazua). Their lives take a strap turn as the three women live in a remote countryside and navigate through various ups and downs while also enjoying some quality time together.

The series is a celebration of women taking control of their lives and overcoming adversities. The trailer features a vibrant color palette accompanied by peppy Spanish music and a montage of beautiful land spaces from the Spanish countryside.

The official synopsis of the series, as per Apple TV+, reads:

“'Land of Women' is a dramedy starring Eva Longoria as Gala, a well-to-do New Yorker, who has her life turned upside down when her husband fails to repay a debt to the wrong people. "

It continues:

"With dangerous criminals searching for her family and now vanished husband, Gala is forced to leave the city with her aging mother Julia (Carmen Maura) and teenage daughter Kate (Victoria Bazúa) to her mother’s hometown in northern Spain — a place that Julia fled 50 years ago — to start life anew and hope their identities remain hidden. But gossip in the charming wine town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths."

The series is created by Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira, and directed by Carlos Sedes. Gloria Muñoz and Amaury Nolasco join Eva Longoria, Carmen Maura, and Victoria Bazua as part of the ensemble cast. The title is produced by Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira, Ben Spector, Sandra Condito, Eva Longoria, and others.

Land of Women will premiere its first two episodes on Apple TV+ on June 26, 2024. Additional episodes will be released every Wednesday till the season finale, which will air on July 24, 2024.