Lyle Menendez's wife states they are separated and claims report about her husband's prison romance is "NOT a cheating scandal"

Rebecca Sneed, Lyle Menendez's wife, recently clarified their relationship status amid reports suggesting Lyle is involved in a prison romance. In a Facebook post, she stated that though they have been separated "for a while now," they continue to remain best friends. She emphasized that this situation is "NOT a cheating scandal" and refuted claims of infidelity. She wrote through Lyle's Facebook, posted on 22nd November:

"Guys! This is NOT a cheating scandal. Lyle and I have been separated for a while now but remain best friends and family. I continue to run his Facebook pages, with input from him, and I am forever committed to the enduring fight for Lyle and Erik’s freedom, as has been so evident over the years."

Sneed expressed her ongoing support for Lyle and Erik Menendez, maintaining her commitment to their legal battle and managing Lyle Menendez's Facebook page.

Lyle Menendez's alleged prison relationship sparks speculation

Reports emerged alleging that Lyle Menendez, 55, has been communicating with a 21-year-old British student from Greater Manchester. According to The Daily Mail, the student visited him in prison and maintained contact through an unauthorized second phone.

Lyle Menendez and Erik Menendez were sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1996 for the 1989 murder of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez. The case gained renewed attention after several documentaries highlighted allegations of childhood abuse, which supporters argue justify a retrial.

Calls for the brothers' release intensified in October 2023 when then-Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón proposed resentencing them, citing new evidence of abuse claims.

A status hearing initially set for December 11 may face delays after Gascón's recent electoral defeat to Nathan Hochman. The incoming District Attorney has expressed skepticism about the timing of Gascón's decision, suggesting political motives. Hochman pledged to personally review the case materials upon taking office on December 2, ensuring a thorough and transparent reassessment.

Sneed reiterated her dedication to Lyle and Erik Menendez’s cause, encouraging supporters to focus on the brothers' fight for justice. She emphasized the importance of the Facebook page as a space for abuse survivors and case updates. "I will never stop fighting for them," she wrote, underscoring their shared goal of securing freedom for the Menendez brothers.

Hochman’s review will involve examining trial transcripts, and prison files, and conducting interviews with key figures. While speaking to ABC News on November 19, he promised a fair and expedient process, stating:

"We owe it to the Menendez brothers, we owe it to the victim family members, we owe it to the public to get this decision right."

Hochman's approach contrasts with Gascón's, aiming to avoid any perceived political bias in the case’s outcome.

Public interest in the case remains high, with opportunities for courtroom access strictly regulated. Supporters continue to rally for a reconsideration of the brothers' life sentences, believing that the alleged history of abuse warrants a different judicial outcome.

The Menendez brothers’ case, marked by its complexity and emotional weight, remains a focal point in discussions about the U.S. justice system, particularly concerning abuse survivors' rights.

