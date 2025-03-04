Macaulay Culkin opens up about his teary reaction to brother Kieran's Best Supporting Actor win at the Oscars

Kieran Culkin had a big night during the 2025 Oscars ceremony on Sunday night, March 2, 2025. His brother, Macaulay Culkin, was in on the celebration. Oscar winner Kieran brought home the statuette for the best supporting actor for his role in Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain.

During the Vanity Fair Oscar after party, red carpet correspondent Tan France caught up with Macaulay and his wife, Brenda Song. He asked them about tuning into the Oscars and Kieran's win. The Home Alone actor admitted that he only watched the part of the 2025 Oscars ceremony when they announced who won the best supporting actor, which made him teary. He said:

"Just Best Supporting Actor, that's the only thing I watched. True story, true story. I cried and I was like, 'I'm gonna see you later.'"

It was the first time his brother was nominated for an Oscar. It ended in a win, beating out fellow nominees like The Brutalist's Guy Pearce, Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown, and The Apprentice's Jeremy Strong. Kieran previously took home awards from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and the BAFTAs. He also won the SAG Award for the same role in the same category.

As for Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, the couple stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Macaulay sported a cream suit jacket over a light blue shirt while Song wore a cream-colored gown. Meanwhile, Kieran Culkin was spotted on the Oscar red carpet with his date for the night, his wife Jazz Charton.

Macaulay Culkin says he "absolutely" expected his brother, Kieran Culkin, to win at the 2025 Oscars

During the same interview with Tan France at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song were asked if they expected the award to go to Kieran Culkin. Song said,

"Of course! Come on, let's be real. We're allowed to say that."

Macaulay Culkin echoed the same sentiments, saying:

"Yeah absolutely."

He also pointed out where his brother was sitting during the Oscars ceremony. He said that Kieran was on the "front row, aisle, closest to the stage, adding that there was no way that he wasn't going to win that night. That said, a family celebration to commemorate Kieran Culkin's win isn't likely to be happening during his big night because, according to Macaulay Culkin, his brother's "a busy man."

When he was asked if he and his wife would be seeing his brother on Sunday night, they both said that they didn't know, with Macaulay adding:

"I don't know, he's a busy man! He's Academy Award-winning actor Kieran Culkin."

Like his older brother, Kieran Culkin started his acting career as a child actor, debuting in the classic 1990 film, Home Alone, where he played Fuller, Kevin McCallister's cousin.

Kieran Culkin can be seen in movies like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys. He is best known for TV show Succession, where he plays Roman Roy. Meanwhile, Macaulay Culkin will be joining Prime's Fallout season 2.

