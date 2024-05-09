New 'The Office' spinoff series confirmed by Peacock but with a twist

The Office is expanding its universe with a new comedy series on Peacock, Variety confirmed on May 8, 2024. The upcoming unnamed series is reported to exist in the same universe as the classic Steve Carrell-led The Office, but will comprise of a new cast of characters in a different setting.

Rumors of a reboot first started swirling in late 2023, with Greg Daniels set to return as showrunner. However, Daniels told The Wrap in November of last year that he was not interested in a reboot of the show, but rather a fresh show set in the same universe.

While he did not confirm that a new project was in development, he expressed his preference for creating a spinoff show similar to Disney's Star Wars universe.

Now it has finally been revealed that the new iteration of The Office will follow the same mockumentary style as its predecessor but with a new cast and a new setting. As per Variety, production is set to commence in July.

The Office spinoff series will be set in a Midwestern newspaper company

A BTS photo of the original US cast (Image via NBC)

The Office, which aired from 2005 to 2013, was itself based on the BBC series of the same name and went on to become a huge success. The mockumentary show depicted the daily lives of employees at the fictional Dunder Mifflin paper company, located in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The new spinoff show of The Office will reportedly be set in the Midwest, but no precise location has been confirmed yet. Furthermore, instead of a paper and office supplies company, the setting is reportedly going to be a newspaper office in need of dire revival. The official synopsis reads:

"The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

A BTS photo from the finale (Image via NBC)

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCU Entertainment, revealed that new fans were discovering the beloved The Office on Peacock. She said:

"It’s been more than ten years since the final episode of ‘The Office’ aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock."

She then announced the new show:

"In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."

Angela Kinsey, Jenna Fisher, and others (Image via NBC)

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman serve as executive producers along with Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. In addition, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman and Banijay Americas are also part of the producing team.

The cast of The Office spinoff series on Peacock

At the time of writing this article, only two actors were reported to join the cast of the upcoming Peacock series. As per an April 2024 article by Variety, Sabrina Impacciatore and Domhnall Gleeson have been roped in to be part of the ensemble cast.

Sabrina Impacciatore is a 56-year-old Italian actress who gained international popularity after appearing in the second season of HBO's The White Lotus. She is known in her native country for her films like Napoleon and Me and Miss F. She also appeared in Mel Gibson's 2004 film, The Passion of the Christ.

Domhnall Gleeson at the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (Image via Getty/Gareth Cattermole)

Domhnall Gleeson is a 40-year-old Irish actor most known for his role as Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, and for the 2013 rom-com, About Time. He has also appeared in films such as Never Let Me Go, Anna Karenina, Ex Machina and the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

The original US version of the show starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, among others.

All seasons of The Office are currently available to watch on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback