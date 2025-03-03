Oscars 2025 Best Actress: Mikey Madison bags best actress award for Anora

The 97th Academy Awards (Oscars 2025) took place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, celebrating the best in film from the past year. Amidst all the glamour and history-making wins, it was Mikey Madison who took home the Best Actress award for her performance in Anora.

Hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, the ceremony was filled with memorable moments, from emotional acceptance speeches to standout performances. The night honored a wide range of films, from big-budget blockbusters like Wicked and Dune: Part Two to smaller, critically acclaimed movies like Anora and Emilia Pérez.

It was a year marked by diversity and firsts, with Flow becoming the first Latvian film to win an Oscar and Zoe Saldaña making history as the first American of Dominican origin to win an Academy Award.

25-year-old Madison, known for her roles in Better Things, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and Scream, delivered a standout performance as Ani, a s*x worker who finds herself in a whirlwind romance with a Russian oligarch’s son.

Mikey Madison's Oscars 2025 win for Anora shines a spotlight on her performance

Mikey Madison in Oscars 2025 (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Mikey Madison won the Best Actress award at the Oscars 2025 for her performance in Anora and proved herself to be a rising star in Hollywood. Despite starring in other productions before, Anora was her first major leading role.

Sean Baker directed Anora, which tells the story of Ani, a s*x worker whose life spirals into chaos when she marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Madison's win surprised many, as Demi Moore was widely expected to take the award for her performance in The Substance.

Anora premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year and won the Palme d’Or. The film built momentum quickly and drew praise for its mix of dark humor and raw storytelling. Madison's character faced the harsh realities of s*x work, while discovering hope and love in unexpected places.

To prepare for the role, Madison learned Russian, practiced pole dancing, and did all her own stunts. She took her preparation seriously and even moved to the Brighton Beach neighborhood of Brooklyn to fully understand Ani’s world.

When accepting the Oscar, Madison appeared stunned.

“This is very surreal... I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me, so to be here, standing in this room today is really incredible.”

She even took a moment to acknowledge the s*x worker community.

“I just want to recognize and honor the s*x worker community. Yes, I will continue to support and be an ally. All of the incredible people, the women that I’ve had the privilege of meeting from that community has been one of the highlights of this incredible experience,” she said.

Madison’s performance was widely praised for how she brought depth and authenticity to Ani. She stayed in the spotlight throughout the awards season, and won awards at both the BAFTA and Independent Spirit Awards.

Anora became a big winner at the Oscars 2025 and took home five awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Sean Baker. Baker made history as the first person to win four Oscars for a single film in one night.

Tune in to Hulu to watch the Oscars 2025.

