Outlander season 7 part 2 sets premiere date at Starz

For months, fans have been anticipating further updates on the release of the upcoming part 2 of Outlander season 7. Six complete seasons of the Starz drama series have been released to date, along with part 1 of season 7, which debuted in August 2023 as eight episodes.

The first part of the season ended thrillingly, with the Frasers deciding to head back to Scotland to begin a new life. The family gets caught up in the aftermath of the American Revolutionary War and simply decides to return to their homeland.

Regardless, with Starz recently celebrating 'World Outlander Day' on June 1, the event also saw the announcement of the second part of the latest season. Outlander season 7 will premiere with its first episode of part 2 on Friday, November 22, at 8 PM ET on Startz.

Starz announces premiere of Outlander season 7 part 2

Outlander’s season 7, part 2, follows the same trend that has been apparent with respect to former seasons. It will be released weekly every Friday at 8 PM ET, and will initially be available to watch only on Starz.

Although there aren't many details about what fans may anticipate from the next version, the official synopsis is as follows:

“Coming off of the first half of ‘Outlander’ season seven, viewers find Claire (Caitríona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Young Ian (John Bell) leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland. The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home.

Furthermore, the likes of Roger and Brianna are also set to undergo a range of new developments:

Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart.”

Hence, as the Frasers return to Scotland, they are faced with new perils, which suggests that part 2 of season 7 will introduce a range of new characters. Further, the synopsis continues:

“As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire’s marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?”

Hence, the upcoming narration in itself can see a range of notable events. The titular couple, Jamie and Claire Fraser, is set to undergo a range of troubles in a marriage that has until now stayed strong despite a range of problems that the family comes across.

Outlander is set to conclude with its final season 8, which will include a total of 10 episodes.