Palina Rojinski opens up on the identity of the Where's Wanda? villain (Exclusive)

The season 1 finale of Where's Wanda? has left audiences with more questions than answers in the wake of all the events that transpired. Perhaps none more so than when the identity of King— the villain of the show— was revealed.

Disclaimer: Spoilers follow for Season 1 Episode 8 of Where's Wanda? SK Entertainment recommends that this interview be read only after watching the episode.

In the final moments of Where's Wanda?, the audience learns that the root of all evil in town, the smuggling ring responsible for Wanda Klatt's disappearance, is led by a woman.

A red herring exists for the entirety of Where's Wanda? where viewers assume that King is a man, until it is revealed that it is Katarina Vinson, who is running for mayor, is King!

I had to ask Palina Rojinski, who plays Vinson, about the big reveal!

Why "King" and not "Queen"? The Where's Wanda? star answers

I assumed that everyone who was a part of the Where's Wanda? press junket had asked Rojinski about why her character was named "King," and not "Queen". But it turned out that I was the first.

"That's a good one. You're the first one who's asking me this. I think it's some kind of the hidden identity. Because you don't expect a female to run this whole organization," Rojinski replied.

She continued:

"You just don't expect this perfect looking character to make this mean stuff."

I then asked the Where's Wanda? actress if, despite the fact that there have been two murders (in her mind) on her watch (Vinson assumes that Wanda Klatt is dead, not knowing that her abductor Chris has spared her life), she is a good mother.

"That's a tough question. That's a very tough question. I think that you always have to remember where she's coming from. So for her, her father, because he was the Super King, so her whole childhood was full of things like that," the Russian-German star replied.

This is an allusion to the flashback sequences in Where's Wanda?, which show a little girl, who we later learn is King, with her father.

"Violence. And maybe some betrayals. I don't know. I think that for her the most important thing is the goal and the business. So, she doesn't pay attention if something bad is happening or not. Because she just does this thing. There's an obstacle. We just have to get rid of the obstacle," Rojinski continued.

Upon contemplation, Rojinski admits that yes, family does matter to King. Even if it's in her twisted, sadistic way:

"So I think that she's pretty cold hearted and just like whoa, whatever. But at the same time, her family is important for her. Specially her daughter is important for her. But they don't have the best relationship. I think that her daughter is a little bit afraid of her."

Is there another side to the big bad villain?

"She's trying. She's trying," said Rojinski.

Season 2 should be interesting, especially considering how Ole Klatt has become close to The Vinsons, not knowing that the most evil person in town lurks in plain sight.

