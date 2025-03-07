Pamela Bach's net worth explored as Baywatch star dies at the age of 62

Actress Pamela Bach has died by s**cide at her Los Angeles home at the age of 62, on March 5, 2025. The announcement was made by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office. TMZ reported that her family went to check on her as they hadn’t heard from her, and found her inside.

Emergency responders were reportedly dispatched to her home shortly after 10 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2025, following a report of an unconscious female. Pamela was pronounced dead at the scene, with authorities confirming she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. No suicide note was found.

Pamela Bach, who was married to David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006, was a well-known figure in Hollywood. The financial income she made from her acting career, reality television gigs, and business operations contributed to her $1.5 million net worth, according to the Celebrity Net Worth.

Bach remained recognizable within the entertainment business throughout her life. Her appearance in the TV series, Baywatch, and the film, Sirens, became key elements of her career.

Additionally, she gained public recognition through her later reality television appearances, including Celebrity Big Brother in the UK. She bought a house in Los Angeles for $1.3 million in 2009. The value of her property increased to approximately $2.5 million at the time of her death.

Pamela Bach, early life and career beginnings

Pamela Ann Weissenbach was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on October 16, 1963, and started her Hollywood career at a young age. She relocated to California in the early 1980s to pursue acting opportunities, and developed her career across television and film projects. She landed roles in various projects, including guest appearances on popular TV shows.

Following her appearance in the television show Knight Rider with David Hasselhoff, Bach's career escalated to new heights. Her breakthrough came when she took the role in Baywatch, which proved to be an internationally successful lifeguard sitcom. Her television credits expanded to include Sirens, and she made short appearances in numerous popular TV shows of the 1990s.

Aside from Baywatch and Sirens, Pamela Bach also appeared in The Young and the Restless in a guest role, and Route 66 (1998 TV movie), in which she played the role of Elizabeth. Other projects included More Than Puppy Love (2002), a family drama in which she had a supporting role as Marie, and Nudity Required (1989), a lesser-known comedy film.

Pamela Bach invested in real estate, purchasing a home in Los Angeles for $1.3 million in 2009. She was also reportedly involved in various entrepreneurial efforts, though specific details about businesses she ran or endorsed remain unclear.

The marriage of Pamela Bach and David Hasselhoff took place in December 1989. They had two children, Taylor Ann and Hayley. The couple maintained their marriage for more than 16 years, until their high-profile public divorce in 2006. The divorce proceedings lasted for many years as property matters and child custody battles kept arising between the former couple.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, financial arguments persisted between the former couple throughout the years after their divorce ended. Starting from 2016, Hasselhoff began paying Pamela Bach $21,000 each month to support their divorce arrangement.

In 2016, he requested that support payments be lowered because he had provided Bach more than $2.5 million. After starting from $10,000, the court finally settled support payments at $5,000 per month in 2017.

After divorcing Hasselhoff, Pamela Bach decided to pursue a career in reality television. Her participation in the 2011 British version of Celebrity Big Brother was well-noted, although she became the second contestant to be eliminated.

Bach maintained a strong bond with both of her daughters. In 2024, she became a grandmother when her daughter, Taylor Ann, welcomed a baby girl named London.

