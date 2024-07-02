Patrick Brammall to lead cast in Apple's upcoming The Dispatcher series

Australian actor Patrick Brammall has been cast in the lead role of Apple TV's upcoming series, The Dispatcher. Deadline confirmed his casting on July 1, 2024. Patrick currently stars with his wife Harriet Dyer in the Binge dramedy Colin from Accounts.

The Dispatcher is an adaptation of Ryan David Jahn's 2011 novel of the same name. Set in Bulls Mouth, Texas, the series follows the story of Ian Hunt, a police dispatcher whose daughter has been missing for 7 years and is presumed dead.

However, his life is upended when he gets a mysterious phone call where all he hears is his daughter's scream. He immediately embarks on a journey to rescue his daughter and figure out what happened to her.

More about The Dispatcher series

The Dispatcher is created by Kris Mrska, who has previously written the 2020 ITV drama White House Farm, which was based on a real-life series of murders that took place in 1985. Kris Mrska also serves as an executive producer, alongside Joanna Werner from Werner Film Productions, as well as Hakan Kousetta and Jamie Laurenson from 60Forty Films.

The Apple TV series is inspired by the 2011 novel by Ryan David Jahn. Ryan has had an illustrious career as an author of crime and thriller novels. He wrote his debut novel, Acts of Violence, in 2009. His other notable works include The Last Tomorrow (2012), and Dark Hours (2015).

The Dispatcher's Patrick Brammall has a long acting career

Patrick Brammall has had an extensive acting career in his homeland of Australia. His breakout role was Matt Marione in the 2004 television film The Alice, which was set in Alice Springs, Australia. The film eventually led to the production of a spin-off show that was canceled soon afterward.

In 2008, he starred as Steve Yunnane in the 13-episode television series titled Canal Road. The narrative revolved about the eponymous Canal Road, which served as a medical and legal advisory center. The area found itself in the middle of a firestorm when a resident psychiatrist avenged his wife and son's death.

In 2010, Patrick was featured in the superhero parody film Griff the Invisible, wherein he portrayed Tim, the brother of the lead character Griff (played by Ryan Kwanten). He also bagged the AACTA Award for Best Actor in a Television Comedy for playing Sean Moody, one of the lead characters, in the 2012 series titled A Moody Christmas.

In 2013, he starred as Rupert Murdoch in the Nine Network miniseries, Power Games: The Packer-Murdoch War. It covered the rivalry between the two legendary Australian media moguls, Rupert Murdoch and Kerry Packer.

Alongside his wife Harriet Dyer, Patrick Brammall is best known as the co-creator of the dramedy series Colin from Accounts, which premiered in December 2022. The series won the Gotham TV Awards in 2024 for the category of "Breakthrough Comedy Series." Its second season ran from May 30 to June 27, 2024.

