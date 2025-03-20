Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson is ending her marriage with Kevin Jay Anik after three years of marriage. They tied the knot in October 2021, but per the divorce petition cited by People, Brunson filed the papers to legally end her marriage to Anik on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

She listed the reason for the split as "irreconcilable differences," but the date of the separation was listed as "TBD."

Quinta Brunson has a fortune estimated to reach $9 million per Celebrity Net Worth, and she requested in the divorce filing that she and her husband be responsible for paying their own attorney's fees. She also mentioned that they have a postnuptial agreement, which reportedly "governs the disposition of their property."

Brunson and Anik don't have any children, and the actress has mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye. However, she briefly mentioned him during award shows and interviews, including in her September 2022 Emmy speech, where she also confirmed their nuptials. She said onstage while collecting her Emmy for writing Abbott Elementary:

"I have to thank my mom, dad, brothers and sisters, my cousins ... my wonderful husband because he's the most supportive man I've ever known."

She also told People during an interview in November 2022 that she doesn't love talking about her relationship in front of the camera often because it's something she "like[s] to keep sacred and safe." Quinta Brunson also said that she doesn't want to bring her husband out to be "analyzed or attacked" by the public.

Quinta Brunson's $9 million net worth and career explored amid divorce from husband of three years

The creator and star of the mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, has managed to build a multi-million-dollar empire in show business. She's an actress and comedian and also works behind the camera as a writer, director, and producer, allowing her to build a fortune worth $9 million per Celebrity Net Worth.

Some of the projects she either created, wrote, produced, or starred in are web series, including Quinta vs. Everything, Broke, Hair Flick, and Up for Adoption. She also appeared on numerous TV shows like iZombie, Single Parents, and Miracle Workers and voiced characters in animated shows like Lazor Wulfric, Magical Girl Friendship Squad, Harley Quinn, and more.

However, by far, the most successful project in her career as a multi-hyphenate is the sitcom Abbott Elementary. She created and wrote the show and won a Primetime Emmy in 2022 for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series on her show's first season.

Her Emmy win made history, naming her the second Black woman to win in the category and the first to win it solo. She made another history by becoming the second Black woman to win Best Comedy Actress at the 2023 Emmy Awards after Isabel Sanford's win in 1981.

Besides her career in show business, Quinta Brunson also supplemented her fortune with endorsements. Per Celebrity Net Worth, she became the face of OLAY in 2022 and also starred in the Turbo Tax commercial during the Super Bowl in 2024.

Per The New Yorker's feature on the actress, dated March 18, 2024, she reportedly lived in the San Fernando Valley with Anik. According to Robb Report, it was a midcentury-modern worth $1.5 million when she bought it in 2021.

However, the July 2024 Robb Report article said that she has since listed her San Fernando Valley home for $1.65 and upgraded to a $7.9 million mansion previously owned by Calvin Harris in Hollywood Hills.

Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary is currently on its fourth season on ABC and Hulu.

