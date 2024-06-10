“Rehashing this for views is crazy”— Fans slam Stephen A. Smith following his comments on watching Will Smith movies after Chris Rock incident

Stephen A. Smith recently addressed the slapping incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in a viral video. On the June 8 episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, he said that Will needs to speak to the black community about everything that happened.

"No apology necessary. I'm just saying. A lot of folks want to go to the movies to watch you. I'm one of those people. And I never missed a Will Smith movie," Stephen said later on his show.

Stephen mentioned a lineup of Will's movies that he has watched so far and called him "phenomenal" in the end. He added that a lot of things changed for Will Smith after that one night, and the I Am Legend star must speak up now.

Trending

As Stephen said that he wanted to watch the star's films, netizens took to X to express their criticism.

"Rehashing this for views is crazy," one netizen said.

"Stephen A just tryna go viral", a user wrote.

"Lol Stephen A thinks he knows what's best for the community", another user wrote.

"Stephen A wants to be in all the convos lol", a user mentioned.

The criticism continued with X users sharing their reactions:

"What is he talking about? He does not speak for all of us just because he has a platform", a third user wrote.

"Dude take a hike", another user stated.

"Sometimes he needs to just stick to sports", a reaction reads.

Some users even mentioned that Will Smith's apology has already ended the controversy.

"We don't need an apology from Will. He's good in our books", another reaction reads.

"Bro he apologized and spoke on it you want him to just stop making movies? Stephan A always bringing up negative stuff", a third reaction reads.

Will Smith was in a lot of trouble after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. He went on a long break after the incident. He was also banned from attending the Academy Awards for 10 years.

Stephen A. Smith believes that Will Smith should speak to the black community

Stephen A. Smith initially stated in the video that Chris could have taken legal action against Smith on the night of the incident and reported it to the Los Angeles Police Department. However, Rock decided not to do anything, and they both continued to do their respective work without troubling each other. Stephen addressed the fact that Smith apologized and added:

"I'm not saying he even has to apologize. I'm saying that while I watch him and Martin Lawrence promoting this movie, and I'm quite sure the reason he hasn't addressed it is because the studios don't want him to, and there's an obligation that you have with them. I get it."

Stephen continued by saying that Will Smith must "sit down and talk to the black community." He mentioned that Smith has been the "closest thing to perfection" for decades.

"Everybody makes a mistake. This is not hatred. I love Will Smith. But still, but you gotta have a conversation, as to why you did that."

Expand Tweet

He added that the Wild Wild West star's actions affected the lives of many, including the black people, who have supported him over the years. Stephen said that his supporters had seen him going on an international stage and slapped one of them in the face.

Notably, Will Smith's latest film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, arrived on the big screen on June 7, 2024. Despite getting a mixed response, the film has already accumulated around $104 million at the box office.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback