Sandman season 2 drops first teaser: Here's all you need to know

On May 20, Netflix’s Sandman series dropped the first teaser for the second installment of the series. The series has garnered a huge viewer base since it was released in August 2022. The story depicted the titular character's comic book arc created by Neil Gaiman for DC Comics and focused on the character of Dream/Morpheus, played by Tom Sturridge.

The series in itself was initially expected to come out as a movie. However, various production delays led to the project eventually being scrapped in favor of a television series. The first season premiered with a total of 10 episodes on Netflix and ended with Calliope bidding a tender goodbye to Morpheus, as she returned to Earth to find out what happened to her sister.

On the other hand, Tom Sturridge’s character was able to win back the throne of his realm, Dreaming, and was seen bringing an end to the chaos that had taken over his kingdom. The newest teaser of the series, however, did not focus on the story itself. Instead, it confirmed the return of several recurring characters and also introduced multiple faces who will be seen in season 2.

The Sandman season 2 trailer drops with several new faces joining the cast

First and foremost, the trailer in itself focused on the characters that will be seen in season 2, rather than any other element of the upcoming narrative. Season 1 may have concluded with 10 episodes. However, the 11th iteration was released as a standalone on August 19, 2022, which brought a conclusion to Calliope’s character for the time being.

Regardless, season 2 is likely set to take fans across The Endless realm as Morpheus will attempt to reconnect with members of his family. The teaser introduced the likes of Destiny, Delirium, and The Prodigal, roles that will be taken up by the likes of Esme Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, and Barry Sloane.

Lester’s Delirium is the oldest of the siblings, with the youngest, Delirium, taking on a role that in itself was known for its chaotic ambitions in the comics arc. Finally, The Prodigal’s true identity with respect to his powers remains a mystery as far as season 1 is concerned, and can be expected to be delved into in the upcoming season.

Thus far, the release date for the upcoming iteration has not been announced, which means that further trailers might as well give fans details about the kind of narrative they can expect Sandman season 2 to take up.

However, the first six episodes of season 2 will have the following titles, as confirmed by Netflix:

1. The Song of Orpheus

2. More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold

3. Brief Lives

4. Family Blood

5. The Ruler of Hell

6. Season of Mists

Hence, as far as the narrative of Sandman is concerned, season 2 can be expected to bring forth several other characters as well, with the trailer simply focussing on Morpheus’ family members for the time being. Netflix’s Sandman universe has thus far stayed completely true to Neil Gaiman’s comic book arc, which can be expected to continue in the upcoming narration as well.

Regardless, Sandman’s season 1 is currently available to be watched on Netflix, with further updates about Season 2, including the release date, expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.