Selena Gomez deletes video of her crying on Instagram

On January 27, 2025, Selena Gomez shared her thoughts on Instagram about the potential for the upcoming Mexican deportations following the Trump administration's recent election victory.

She shared a video explaining her sense of helplessness, as her family could potentially face deportation or serious repercussions under the current regime. In the video, she said, while crying:

"I just wanted to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

After the video had been up on her account for a considerable amount of time, she decided to remove it, likely due to the backlash she received online. In a subsequent Instagram story (which has since been deleted), Gomez wrote, highlighting the incident:

“Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

Selena Gomez removes video of her crying on her Instagram stories after facing backlash

Selena Gomez has always been vocal about issues like mental health, immigration, and violence against immigrant children on social media and otherwise. To that effect, she has also been associated with UNICEF USA, for a long time on behalf of whom she actively participates in campaigns, initiatives, and events.

That said, as previously mentioned, The Only Murders in the Building and Emilia Pérez actress shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram expressing her feelings about the potential for upcoming Mexican deportations.

Being of Mexican descent herself, she mentioned that she would do her best to protect her loved ones from the distress of losing their homes or facing worse consequences.

Selena Gomez has been associated with UNICEF for a long time (Image via Getty)

However, she later deleted the video, insinuating that she was affected by the response she received from the public. After Selena Gomez posted the video, Daily Mail shared it on their official YouTube Shorts page, and the comments section quickly filled with negative reactions.

The consensus among the public, as seen in comments on social media, was that Gomez was trying to gain sympathy from her followers by crying on camera. Some people in the comments pointed out that she had not previously spoken about deportations until it affected her own family. Others accused her of remaining silent about the trafficking of children who are often exploited through the open border and subjected to slavery or worse.

However, some also supported Selena Gomez, arguing that she was grieving the incoming deportation of her family and that her feelings were valid. These supporters emphasized that Gomez has a good heart and that it is not her responsibility to address every social issue.

