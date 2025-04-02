Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld first trailer brings back Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane

Star Wars is planning to release its latest Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld series as part of the franchise's May 4 celebrations. The Tales series is a tradition for Star Wars Day that the franchise has been continuing since 2022 when it released Tales of the Jedi, which was followed by Tales of the Empire in 2024.

Star Wars has finally released a trailer and a breathtaking first poster for this series which will focus on Star Wars: The Clone Wars fan-favorites Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane. Tales of the Underworld will take us on a deep dive into the criminal underworld thriving underneath our Rebel Alliance heroes and Imperial foes.

Coming 20 years after George Lucas initially announced his Star Wars: Underworld live-action TV show, which never made it out of the production stage, the franchise is aiming to keep alive its legacy with this new animated TV show.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld release date and where to watch

The official Star Wars page on X just released the promotional poster and trailer for its upcoming entry, Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld. Like other movies and series in the franchise, Tales of the Underworld will be coming on the Disney streaming platform.

The franchise has officially confirmed that the upcoming TV show will be released this May 4, 2025, to commemorate Star Wars Day, which is observed annually to celebrate the media franchise created by George Lucas.

To watch the series, fans will have to take a subscription to the Disney streaming platform. The basic Disney subscription with ads comes at $9.99 per month, while the Disney Premium ad-free plan costs $15.99 per month.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld first trailer unveiled: Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane are back

This upcoming Star Wars animated anthology will bring back two Clone Wars favorites for more action and adventure. The Tales anthology has previously explored the stories of the Jedi and the time of the Empire. This time, the franchise will shine the spotlight on the criminal underworld through the eyes of the anti-heroes Asajj Ventress and Duros bounty hunter Cad Bane.

Watch the trailer here:

The character of Cad Bane debuted in 2008 in the Season 1 finale of the animated series The Clone Wars. Most recently, he has appeared in The Bad Batch and also showed up in Season 3 of The Mandalorian. He has previously also appeared in The Book Of Boba Fett.

Asajj Ventress made her first appearance in the Star Wars universe with Genndy Tartakovsky’s 2003 animated series The Clone Wars. She also appeared later in the second Clone Wars series and The Bad Batch in 2021. Also known as the Zabrak Nightsister, she was trained as a Jedi Padawan before she became one of Count Dooku’s apprentices and assassins.

Now, the former assassin is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with a new ally. Meanwhile, outlaw Cad Bane has to face his past when he encounters an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.

Created by Dave Filoni, who is also an executive producer on the show, along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck, Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld's talented voice cast includes Nika Futterman, Corey Burton, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Eric Lopez, among others.

Watch this space for more updates about Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld.

