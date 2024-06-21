Supernatural star Jared Padalecki eyes reunion with Eric Kripke in The Boys season 5

Jared Padalecki, who starred alongside Jensen Ackles in Eric Kripke’s American horror TV series Supernatural, is now going to be a part of The Boys. Padalecki, who wants to work with Kripke once again, spoke about it to several media houses and confirmed his availability for season 5 of The Boys. Jared also talked about his conversation with Kripke regarding the same and said,

"We have talked. As a matter of fact, we talked today. I think at this point in my acting life, I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people that I really care about, and obviously Eric and I are indelibly connected forever.”

Padalecki won’t be the first Supernatural star to join The Boys. Earlier in season 3 of the show, Jensen Ackles, who starred as Dean Winchester in Supernatural, played Soldier Boy.

Everything we know about Jared Padalecki's reunion with Eric Krpike in The Boys Season 5

The Boys was renewed for a final fifth season even before season four of the show premiered. Eric Kripke, the show's creator, tweeted about season 5 of the show on X and announced,

"The Boys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!"

Talking about his reunion with Eric Kripke and being a part of Season 5 of this satirical superhero TV series on Prime Video, Jared Padalecki said,

“I mean, he created Supernatural. He created Sam Winchester. He created Ruby, who I ended up marrying and starting a family with. I adore him. I adore his humor."

He continued,

"I adore him as a person, and his storytelling. So I can’t wait. I don’t think Season 5 films until next year, but I will be ready when he makes the phone call. I’ll just say ‘Okay, when am I flying out?"

Season 4 of The Boys, which is now underway, stars Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk, and Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell among others.

Season 4 of the show premiered on June 13, 2024, and four episodes are now streaming on Prime Video.