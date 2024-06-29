The Big Door Prize canceled at Apple TV+ after 2 seasons

The Big Door Prize was a quaint comedy series that premiered on Apple TV+ on March 29, 2023. However, there is grim news for fans of the show as Apple TV+ has decided not to renew the show for a third season. An exclusive report by TVLine confirmed the same, marking a short-lived stint for the series.

The cancelation of The Big Door Prize follows a series of cancelations announced by the streaming service. Per reports, the musical comedy series Schmigadoon! was canceled, along with the space drama series Constellation. While The Big Door, Schimgadoon!, and Constellation have been canceled, Apple TV+ has renewed other series like Drops of God, Slow Horses, Hijack, Invasion, The Last Thing He Told Me, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and For All Mankind.

The Big Door Prize is an unconventional comedy series based on the book of the same name by M.O. Walsh. The second season was renewed after the first season premiered in 2023. The second season premiered on April 23, 2024, and the season finale (and unfortunately the series finale) aired on June 12, 2024.

What is The Big Door Prize on Apple TV+ about?

The Big Door Prize is a comedy series that follows an unassuming event in an obscure town called Deerfield. The lives of the town residents take a drastic change when a mysterious machine appears in a general store.

The machine predicts the potential of each townsperson through cryptic calculations and general announcements. The predictions and pronouncements by the machine bring good fortunes for many people; however, it puts many relationships through tests, damaging the fabric of the town in ways.

The official synopsis of the Apple TV+ series reads:

"A small town is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears, promising to reveal everyone's true potential. Soon residents start changing jobs, rethinking relationships, and questioning long-held beliefs — all in pursuit of a better future."

The series is led by Chris O'Dowd in the role of Dusty Hubbard. Dusty is a resident of Deerfield who observes the townsfolk reevaluate their life choices based on the predictions of the mysterious machine. He is disenfranchised by the machine. However, at the same time, he also questions whether he is truly happy with the trajectory of his life or not. However, his wife, Cass (portrayed by Gabrielle Dennis) is enchanted by the machine and thinks there is more to life that awaits her.

The series also stars Patrick Kerr as Mr. Johnson, Damon Gupton as Father Reuben, Josh Segarra as Giorgio, Christian Adam as Trevor, Sammy Fourlas as Jacob and Kolton, Djouliet Amara as Trina, Aaron Roman Weiner as Beau, Ally Maki as Hana, Crystal R. Fox as Izzy, Jim Meskimen as Cary Hubbard, Deirdre O'Connell as Eloise Hubbard, Mary Holland as Nat, and Justine Lupe as Alice.

The series has been produced by Skydance Television and Studio Dragon and developed by David West Read.

Both seasons of The Big Door Prize are available for streaming on Apple TV+.

