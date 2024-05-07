The Gilded Age Season 3 star confirms major details about the upcoming series

On April 23, 2024, The Gilded Age season 3 star Carrie Coon was featured in Vanity Fair's popular podcast, Little Gold Men. Simultaneously, the renowned publication released an article summarizing the key points of the conversation, highlighting the major revelations made during the exclusive discussion.

Among the various topics discussed during the podcast, one important topic was Carrie Coon's involvement in The Gilded Age season 3 and White Lotus. With the actor expected to juggle two jobs at once, the host inquired about how she planned to handle the situation.

Coon answered positively, saying:

"Fortunately, it actually lined up pretty perfectly. I think we’re going to go into production on The Gilded Age in July. And although White Lotus will continue shooting in July, I will probably wrap out by June, just so they can get me back for Gilded Age."

She further added:

"The fact that both shows are on HBO definitely worked in my favor, because everyone’s incentivized to make sure everything works out. I’m very grateful to the people. It’s always the boots on the ground. It’s always, like, the first [assistant directors] and everybody working together on the schedule."

What else did Carrie Coon say about The Gilded Age season 3?

During the Little Gold Men podcast, Carrie Coon revealed that her family was "stressed" about her association with White Lotus. This was due to certain elements in the upcoming season bearing a striking resemblance to events that are happening in her life at present.

In response, the host took the opportunity to ask the actor a related question about The Gilded Age season 3. He asked Coon about the nature of the marriage between Bertha Russell and George Russell, who are a married couple in the series. To this, Coon answered:

"Bertha and George are in a marriage that is for love, and some other things. Their ambition, clearly. They’re working in parallel, and it’s respectful. Even when they fall out personally, they keep their eye on the prize. They show up for each other. And they work it out. It’s very progressive."

Who is on the cast of The Gilded Age season 3?

As of now, there have been no announcements regarding additional casting for The Gilded Age season 3. The expected returning cast members include:

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Morgan Spector as George Russell

Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook

Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn.

Blake Ritson as Oscar Van Rhijn

Simon Jones as Bannister

Jack Gilpin as Church

Earlier, fans expressed concern about Carrie Coon joining the cast of The White Lotus, fearing that it might hinder her role in The Gilded Age. However, her recent statements have clarified that her new role won't interfere with her commitment to the show.

The Gilded Age seasons 1 and 2 are currently available for streaming on HBO Max. Additionally, interested viewers can watch episodes of the show on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Apple TV.

