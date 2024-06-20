The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 creator says it will be "all about the villains"

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most anticipated shows of the year after it managed to deliver a brilliant first season, which also set some streaming records for Amazon Prime Video at the time. The series, based on J.R.R. Tolkein's famous world of LOTR, will come out with its second season on August 29, 2024.

Ahead of the season, showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, spoke to Total Film about the upcoming season, diving into certain details and teasing the storyline of Middle Earth in the upcoming season.

Among them, the most interesting point they made was that the second season will be more about the villains than about the heroes, which is bound to add a different dynamic to the story.

Conventionally, most shows are geared toward the development of the heroes' stories, but The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is going for quite a different approach in the upcoming season of the show.

What did The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 showrunners say about the upcoming season?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 showrunners did tease multiple things, but they particularly emphasized that the season was to feature the story of the villains. McKay and Payne said:

"We like to say that Season 1 was primarily about our heroes,...But Season 2 is all about the villains. This time, Sauron’s agenda sets everything in motion: Adar and his army of orcs; Galadriel, Elrond, and Gil-galad and their armies of elves – all of which will come crashing together in the most ambitious battle our show has seen yet, a battle from which many big players may not make it out alive."

This makes sense as the series traces the story of the servant of Morgoth, Sauron (Charlie Vickers), who becomes a key part of the original The Lord of the Rings trilogy. His story will be central to the tale as the series moves forward. There are multiple other villains and their stories that could be the key to moving ahead.

This will further be facilitated by the fall of the great dynasties of Middle Earth. This was also teased by the showrunner in the interview with Total Film. McKay and Payne said:

"A recurring motif in mythology centers around a king’s failing health leading to a sickness in the land that endangers the entire kingdom. Season 2 sees a fractured relationship between King Durin and his son take on a similar larger dimension."

So as it all comes together, the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will perhaps be more dynamic and more offbeat than the first one.

The series stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Charles Edwards, and Trystan Gravelle, among many others.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 premieres on August 29, 2024, with three episodes on the first day. It will continue to be released in subsequent weeks after that.