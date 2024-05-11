"The writers will ruin it"- Fans divided over Shōgun season 2 renewal update

Shōgun became one of the top titles this year with its initial 10-episode haul, which covered the eponymous 1975 novel by James Clavell. The buzz around the series grew to such an extent that there were speculations about a renewal, despite the series completing the original story that it followed. Moreover, Shōgun was also marketed as a mini-series and was treated as one.

So it was quite shocking when Deadline reported that Hiroyuki Sanada, the star and producer of the FX limited series, would return as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, effectively continuing the tale beyond the story told in the novel.

However, many fans aren't too sure about this development. While, there is still a lot of buzz around a possible second season, with many fans wanting to see another piece of the brilliant visual storytelling, some netizens just aren't convinced that the show needs to go beyond what the source material has to offer.

Many others also took to X and shared their views on the development.

"Shogun season 2 - please don't. It's perfect as a limited series, please don't extend it. Don't dilute it, don't ruin it, don't get greedy. Don't make the same mistake Big Little Lies did," one user said.

"I think a season 2 of Shogun is bad and unnecessary," an X user said.

"Please stop Shogun Season 2!!!" another user wrote.

However, some others were more open to the idea and shared their excitement about the same.

"The only way I can see Shogun season 2 being good if they adapt the sequel books which take place centuries after or just do it with a new set of characters centuries before," an individual commented.

"I think there's plenty of material for a Shogun season 2. I don't really care that there is no second novel. History doesn't end where Clavell stopped writing, and I think you could adapt the following events as well as, if not better than he did using historical sources," another user said.

What is Shōgun all about?

Shōgun is a historical drama based on James Clavell's novel of the same name. Originally created as a miniseries by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, the series premiered on February 27, 2024, and instantly became a hit, thanks to its direction, casting, production, and camera work.

The series is almost entirely comprised of a Japanese cast and even uses the Japanese language as the method of communication in the series. The synopsis for the show, as per Apple TV, reads:

"Set in Japan in the year 1600, Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village."

The cast of Shōgun includes Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, Tommy Bastow, and Fumi Nikaido, among others.

While Deadline has reported that Hiroyuki Sanada has inked a deal to return for the second season of Shōgun, the team behind the film is yet to officially confirm the news.

