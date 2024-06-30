"They really set a culture"— Me creator Barry L. Levy talks about his experience working with Lucian-River Chauhan and Abigail Pniowsky

Apple TV Plus' Me is a coming-of-age story of 12-year-old Ben who is navigating middle school life with its typical challenges— bullies, crushes, and school dances. While adjusting to his new life with a new family, Ben discovers he possesses superhuman abilities.

Across 10 episodes, the show follows the adventure Ben embarks on, going through a journey of self-discovery, and exploring the true significance of his powers. Throughout, his stepsister Max becomes his pillar of support, aiding him in understanding and controlling his abilities and shielding him from harm.

Ahead of its release, Barry L. Levy, the show creator, and writer, engages in a conversation with Sneha Haldar from Sportskeeda to talk about what it was like working on the project. Commenting on the show stars, Lucian-River Chauhan and Abigail Pniowsky, he said:

Venturing intonew territory: Barry L. Levy talks about working with Lucian-River Chauhan and Abigail Pniowsky

After action movies like Vantage Point and Black Irish, Me was a new territory for show creator Levy. Talking about his experience working with teenagers, he said,

"They were wonderful. In particular, I would say that River (Lucian-River Chauhan) and Abby (Abigail Pniowsky) were so mature and professional. They really set a culture amongst all of the actors on the set so that with almost without exception, people came to the set ready to work."

He continued,

"They came not only knowing their lines but understanding their (characters') motivations, their emotional lives, their backstories... it was really incredible. It's a credit to them, not just as performers, but also as leaders. I think that's something that I felt really strongly about and was thrilled to see."

Levy was all praises for show stars Lucian-River Chauhan and Abigail Pniowsky, who portray Ben and Max. According to him, their professionalism, despite being so young, stood out and impressed him.

Can we look forward to more from the Apple TV series? Levy talks about a potential Me season 2

The upcoming season certainly leaves a lot left to be answered and a potential for expansion of the story. Commenting on whether viewers can expect a second season of Ben and Max's adventures, the Me creator says,

"I would say I hope so. I certainly have all the plans worked out. We just need to see how the world reacts to Me and that'll be the indicator, I guess...So fingers crossed."

Levy has also dropped hints on what we can expect if there is another season of the superhero series, provided the show takes off well:

"It was always a question of who I want to be. Who am I? That is what drove Max and Ben. But in season two, the question is, okay, if this is who I am, why am I this way? Those questions are going to lead our characters, if we are so fortunate, in pretty interesting directions."

Levy has assured fans that there is much yet to come from the Apple TV series with plans in place for another season. If the show does favorably, there is a good chance that Apple TV will be bringing back Ben and Max to face new challenges and go on more adventures.

Scriptwriter Barry L. Levy is also coming up with a couple of other projects. He is adapting a Korean language film, The Terror Live, which is still in talks but is going to be finalized soon. Levy is also developing for TV a Harrison Ford film, Hollywood Homicide.

Watch this space for more updates on Apple TV Plus' upcoming show which is set to debut on the streaming platform this July 12, 2024.