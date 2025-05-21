TV mourns the loss of ‘Cheers’ icon George Wendt, dead at 76

George Wendt, who played beer-guzzling Norm in Cheers, passed away at age 76. The actor's family confirmed his death on Tuesday morning, May 20, 2025, via a statement shared through his publicist, Melissa Nathan. The actor passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.The statement shared with ABC News reads:
"George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever."
George Wendt was one of the most recognizable faces on television during the height of his career, particularly because of his portrayal of Norm Peterson in Cheers, a sitcom in the 1980s-90s. He appeared in all 275 episodes of the Boston bar-set sitcom since it first aired in 1982 to the season 11 finale in 1993. Wendt played the beer-loving fellow in the show, which earned him six Primetime Emmy nominations.
Outside of NBC's Cheers, the late actor also appeared in several TV shows, including The Naked Truth, Madigan Men, Modern Men, and more. He even had his own sitcom, The George Wendt Show, in 1995, although it was a short stint with only eight episodes. Wendt then brought his comedic prowess to Saturday Night Live and became a regular in the series during the '90s.
Moreover, he landed roles in films as well, with his credits including Spice World, Forever Young, House, The Seven Year Hitch, and more. He was last seen in the 2024 TV film Love's Second Act. He also starred in another TV movie, Compound Fractures, which has just completed production, per his IMDb page.
Cheers co-stars pay tribute to the late George Wendt
Following the news that George Wendt passed away, his co-stars in Cheers and other Hollywood celebrities remembered the actor and comedian. Ted Dawson, who played the bartender Sam Malone in the sitcom, shared a statement with Entertainment Weekly, remembering his friend and co-star. He sent his love to Wendt's wife, Bernadette, and the rest of their family, adding:
"It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie."
John Ratzenberger had worked with Wendt for 11 seasons of Cheers, playing postal worker Cliff Clavin and Norm's best friend. Following the news of the death of his fictional best friend and drinking buddy, Ratzenberger shared a tribute to Wendt via the same media outlet. He remembered the actor as his "friend," whom he shared "a stage, a lot of laughs," and one of TV's "most beloved friendships."
While praising Wendt's portrayal of Norm, Ratzenberger mentioned:
"George brought Norm to life with a subtle brilliance—the kind that made it look easy. That was his gift."
He also said that he would miss his conversations with George Wendt as well the the quiet moments of their friendship, which meant the most to him about his old friend. He described the late actor as "a true craftsman" with an "impeccable comedic timing" even offscreen.
More fans and Hollywood colleagues continue to share tributes to George Wendt on social media. He left behind his wife, Bernadette, and their three children.