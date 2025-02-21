Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black part 2 shuts down Midtown Atlanta streets for action-filled Netflix filming

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black is now filming, and recently, the crew wrapped up shooting in Midtown Atlanta, where several intense scenes for the second part of the Netflix series were shot. Parts of Midtown Atlanta were temporarily shut down overnight this Wednesday for the filming, but now things are back to normal.

Ad

Beauty in Black is a thrilling drama series on Netflix that is now gearing up for its second part. The series follows a stripper's fate, which takes a turn when she crosses paths with a wealthy but dysfunctional family who are cosmetics moguls, and she finds herself in the middle of a devious trafficking scheme.

Which roads were closed off for Tyler Perry’s film production?

Ad

Trending

Production for Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black took place between Wednesday, February 19, 2025, and Thursday, February 20, 2025, in Midtown Atlanta. The shooting began at 9 pm on Wednesday and ended early morning, at 6 am on Thursday.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

"A permit provided by the city indicates the closures are for ‘Beauty in Black,’ a Netflix television series from Tyler Perry filming its second season in the city. The shoot will involve stunt driving on streets and sidewalks, and about 150 cast and crew members will report to the area. Both the police and fire department will have a presence during filming, according to the permit. Residents were notified earlier this month."

Ad

The production crews shot scenes near Tech Square, between Ponce de Leon and Fifth Street. Several high-octane stunt driving scenes were shot.

What is Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black all about?

Ad

Beauty in Black follows two women who are on very different life trajectories, but they collide together on a chance incident. The two leading female characters are played by Taylor Polidore Williams, who plays Kimmie, a woman struggling to make ends meet, and Crystle Stewart, who plays Mallory, a successful woman running her own business.

Set in Chicago, the series brings together a wealthy Black family who own a hair care dynasty and an exotic dancer who struggles to make ends meet working at a famed Magic City strip club.

Ad

Tyler Perry was inspired by dual strip clubs around Atlanta in the ’90s, and the series is a product of his inspiration. However, according to him, the story for the series itself is pure fiction and designed to entertain.

This series is part of Perry’s creative partnership with Netflix. According to his deal with the streaming giant, he will write, direct, and produce films and series under a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix. This includes his most recent production, The Six Triple Eight.

Ad

Watch this space for more on Beauty in Black Part 2, which is coming soon on the Netflix streaming platform. Meanwhile, catch Part 1 of the series, which is now available for streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback