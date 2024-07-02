Was Joseph Quinn in Game of Thrones? Details explored 

At the age of 30, Joseph Quinn has become one of the most recognizable stars in Hollywood. The actor, best known for his role as Eddie Munson in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, has also appeared in some of the most notable projects of recent times.

While he is currently enjoying further success after starring in A Quiet Place: Day One, Quinn is also a part of the upcoming movie Gladiator II, where he plays the role of the Roman Emperor Caracalla. While that has all been very much in the news, fans might not be aware that Quinn has been a part of another major TV series: Game of Thrones.

The 30-year-old featured in Episode 4, Season 7 of the series, titled The Spoils of War. He played the role of Koner, a soldier sworn to House Stark.

Trending

Joseph Quinn was indeed part of Game of Thrones

The English actor, born in January 1994, has been a part of the industry since 2011. He made his debut in the series Postcode, which was followed by a bigger role in Dickensian. While his second role lasted for 19 episodes in the series, Quinn had to wait until 2017 for his third acting credit, when he appeared in Game of Thrones.

Quinn played the role of Koner in The Spoils of War, and is one of the two guards who mistake Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark for a commoner when she tries to enter Winterfell. Arya Stark attempts to return home after ages, and identifies herself to the two guards on duty.

However, given her appearance, Koner and his fellow Stark soldier refuse to believe that they are indeed looking at Arya Stark, and decide to send her away. Quinn’s performance may have been brief, but he was part of a memorable scene in a widely-acclaimed series.

The actor recalled how big a deal that role was for him, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

"I remember that period in the industry...Lots of people that were coming up, if you get a Game of Thrones part, it was very exciting."

Quinn has since appeared in more such popular TV series, such as Les Miserables, Catherine the Great, and of course, Stranger Things. The actor is now looking forward to bigger movie roles, like the ones he plays in Gladiator II and Fantastic Four. He is set to take on the role of Johnny Storm in the latter.

While he may have had to play a range of small roles during the initial years of his career, Joseph Quinn is now set to make his MCU debut, which will garner further fame and fortune for the 30-year-old actor.

Game of Thrones can be streamed on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback