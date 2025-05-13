"We were ripped apart in the press"— Nicole Eggert opens up about the stigma against actors who worked on Baywatch

Nicole Eggert, best known for her role as lifeguard Summer Quinn on Baywatch, recently opened up about the lasting stigma and personal challenges she faced. These challenges occurred during and after her time on the iconic '90s series.

Eggert appeared in a candid conversation on the Still Here Hollywood podcast with Steve Kmetko on May 12. She reflected on how the show's global success came with unexpected personal and professional costs.

"We were being ripped apart in the press," she recalled.

Despite Baywatch becoming the most-watched television series worldwide, the cast faced harsh media scrutiny. Eggert noted that the show's popularity didn't translate into respect within the industry. She highlighted how the "Baywatch bimbo" stereotype overshadowed her previous acting accomplishments, as reported by People on May 12, 2025.

"The casting doors were not opening anymore," she said.

Nicole Eggert discusses her personal challenges

Nicole Eggert joined Baywatch in its third season in 1992, initially expecting to star in a spin-off resembling "90210" set at the beach. However, as the original series gained massive popularity through syndication, plans for the spin-off were shelved.

As cited by People, she was told:

"Spin-off nothing. This is what's working and we want it to stay like this."

After two seasons, feeling the show had deviated from her expectations, Eggert "politely bowed out." The actress also discussed the personal impact of the show's portrayal of its female cast.

She shared that the revealing costumes and emphasis on physical appearance led to insecurities.

"All the girls worked out and were super tiny and fit," she said.

Feeling self-conscious, Eggert got breast implants at 18, a decision she now regrets.

"I regret it now, of course," she admitted.

Nicole Eggert humorously recounted filming the show's now-iconic slow-motion running scenes. She revealed that they were shot at full speed without any mention of the slow-mo effect during filming.

"Let me tell you something, full speed running in slow motion is not cute. Not cute at all," she joked.

Beyond her experiences on Baywatch, Nicole Eggert has faced significant personal challenges. In December 2023, she was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer. Initially, mistaking symptoms like rapid weight gain and breast pain for menopause, she discovered a lump during a self-exam.

In an interview with People on January 8, 2024, she recalled:

"I immediately went to my general practitioner and she told me I had to immediately go get it looked at."

Follow-up tests, then confirmed the diagnosis, and other further examinations established cancerous growth had spread to her lymph nodes.

Throughout her treatment, which includes chemotherapy, radiation, and a mastectomy, Eggert has been vocal about her ordeal. She posted on Instagram a video of her shaving her head to her followers, stressing self-love and strength.

These experiences have also inspired Nicole Eggert to create the docuseries After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun. It revisits the legacy and personal stories of the cast of the show.

"I wanted to reintroduce people to who the actors were and that they were people with stories and lives … that were so heavily affected by the show," she explained.

Now, as she continues her recovery and advocacy work, Eggert remains focused on embracing life and encouraging others to do the same.

