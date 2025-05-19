What are the allegations against Deondre Burgin? Skai Jackson files for restraining order against her son's father

Skai Jackson has filed for a restraining order against Deondre Burgin, the father of her son Kasai. Per the documents the former Disney star filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, cited by People in a Monday, May 19, 2025, report, Deondre Burgin is facing assault and domestic abuse allegations.
Jackson claimed in the filing that Burgin physically assaulted her earlier this month on Mother's Day, May 11, 2025. The actress accused him of grabbing her by the hair and slamming her head against a car window while she was holding their newborn. She also alleged that he punched her in the face.
Skai Jackson announced her baby's birth in January 2025 via an Instagram post of her and his little hands. She also revealed his name, Kasai, in the caption of the post, but has not identified that Deondre Burgin was the father of her baby at the time.
The following month, in February 2025, the former Disney star detailed her "rewarding role" as a new mom in an exclusive interview with People. She said that she loved being a new mom and that the experience has been "so exciting."
More of Skai Jackson's allegation against Deondre Burgin as the actress files for a restraining order
Besides the recent incident, Skai Jackson also detailed previous abuse instances in her request for a restraining order against Deondre Burgin. She allegedly experienced physical assault in the father of her newborn son's hands her during a six-month period in 2024.
It reportedly happened weekly, where she allegedly endured various forms of assault, from Burgin choking and scratching her to him slamming her head into walls. Among her other claims is that Burgin reportedly forced her to drink bleach while she was pregnant with their baby. He also reportedly demanded she do it to kill their unborn child while pointing a knife at her.
Skai Jackson also recalled an instance in the document where Burgin allegedly threatened to stab her in the stomach if she called out for help. There was also a time when she locked herself inside the bathroom, but Burgin reportedly punched through the door. He allegedly "choked [her] until [she] couldn't breathe" after slamming her against the wall.
According to the Daily Mail, Skai Jackson asked in the filing to keep Deondre Burgin at least 100 yards away from her, their baby, and her dog. She's also requesting the court to have Burgin attend a domestic violence treatment program. She also reportedly wants a legal child support agreement with Burgin and is requesting that he pay all her legal fees.
He reportedly owns guns, including a rifle, per Jackson's claim in the filing. Meanwhile, a source cited by People said that Jackson's request for a restraining order was "necessary to protect her and her child."
Deondre Burgin was serving a 90-day jail sentence for a parole violation in January when Skai Jackson gave birth to their baby. On April 17, 2025, Burgin was arrested for the second time in six months because of an outstanding warrant about an alleged failure to display his car's license plate. He reportedly spent a week in jail.