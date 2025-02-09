What happened to Callum Kerr’s mother and stepfather? Virgin River star speaks out after parents found dead in France

Scottish actor Callum Kerr, known for his roles in Virgin River and Hollyoaks, has released a statement following the deaths of his mother, Dawn Searle, and stepfather, Andrew Searle. His parents were found dead at their home in rural southwest France. As per BBC, the couple's bodies were discovered on February 6, after a neighbor checked on them when they missed a scheduled dog walk.

Dawn and Andrew Searle, both in their 60s, were found dead at their home in Les Pesquiès, near Villefranche-de-Rouergue. According to People, authorities were alerted by a neighbor around 12:20 p.m. on February 6. Local officials have confirmed the couple died violent deaths, though the circumstances remain unclear.

Callum Kerr shared a family statement on his Instagram on Saturday, February 8, confirming the deaths and asking for privacy. The statement read:

"At this time, Callum Kerr and Amanda Kerr are grieving the loss of their mother, Dawn Searle (née Smith, Kerr), while Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the loss of their father, Andrew Searle. No family member is available for media interviews or comments. We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period."

The statement concluded with a promise of further updates when appropriate and thanked the public for their understanding.

Callum Kerr’s mother and stepfather found dead in France

According to BBC, Villefranche-de-Rouergue Mayor Jean-Sébastien Orcibal told French media that the deaths were "clearly a homicide." However, he dismissed early speculation about a burglary, noting that no knife was found at the scene. Forensic experts from Toulouse investigated, using helicopters, drones, and other resources to comb the area for evidence.

Dawn's body was reportedly found naked outside the home, with visible head injuries and pieces of jewelry scattered around her. Andrew was found dead inside the house. While the investigation is ongoing, police have not yet determined a motive, and no arrests have been made.

The couple had moved to France from Scotland about a decade ago and quickly became part of the local community. Mayor Orcibal described them as having "a very rich social life" and noted that they often invited neighbors, many of whom were fellow British expatriates, for drinks and gatherings.

Neighbors recalled Dawn and Andrew as kind and courteous individuals who were well-loved in the village. The local mayor also emphasized that the couple had become "very well integrated" into the area over the years.

In September 2023, Callum Kerr shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram after walking his mother down the aisle at her wedding to Andrew Searle in France. Callum Kerr posted a photo of the special day, writing:

"Not many people can say they walked their own mother down the aisle. What a pleasure!! I love you, mum. Congrats to Dawn and Andy on their wonderful wedding day and here’s to a tremendous life together for the happy couple."

Callum Kerr is best known for his role as PC George Kiss in Hollyoaks and has also released country music. He currently stars in the hit Netflix series Virgin River.

As reported by BBC, Dawn Searle grew up in Eyemouth, Scotland, and worked in project management. Her husband, Andrew Searle, was originally from England and had a successful career as a fraud investigator, working at companies like Standard Life and Barclays Bank before retiring. The couple previously lived in Musselburgh, near Edinburgh, before settling in Les Pesquiès.

A spokesperson for the UK’s Foreign Office stated that they are supporting the family and liaising with local authorities as the investigation continues. Autopsies on the bodies are scheduled to begin on Monday, February 10.

Authorities have yet to reach a conclusion about the circumstances surrounding the deaths, with the prosecutor, Nicolas Rigot-Muller, stating that all hypotheses remain open. He emphasized that while the deaths were violent, it is still unclear whether the incident was a double homicide.

Forensics teams continue to work at the scene, with hopes that the autopsy results will provide clarity on what transpired. Until then, the family has requested privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved ones.

