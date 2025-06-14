Utah police detained Scott Wolf’s estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, on June 13, 2025, during her Instagram livestream, according to People magazine. This happened just days after she announced her split from Scott Wolf after 21 years of marriage. She has since been staying at Sundance Mountain Resort with her children.

Citing a statement by the Utah authorities, People reported that Kelley was admitted to a local hospital after being detained. Deputies responded to a report of "a female that needed some help" at the resort.

"Upon speaking with the female, our Deputies learned that she had made concerning comments to a family member, and she also made similar comments to our Deputies," the statement read.

A spokesperson for the Utah County Sheriff’s Department later told the outlet that Kelley had been handcuffed as per "typical" department policy while being transported. This was done for the safety of the 48-year-old as well as the officers.

While being detained, Kelley claimed Scott Wolf had been "abusing" her, and the deputies were doing the same

Scott Wolf began dating Kelley Marie Limp in 2002, and they tied the knot two years later. They share three kids: Jackson Kayse, Miller William, and Lucy Marie.

Shortly after, she ended her Instagram Live. She shared a photo of her purse and other belongings. In an in-image caption, she noted,

"This is horrible. I have been taken against my will. Please check in on my kids."

Kelley Wolf's IG story (Image via Instagram/ @kelleywolf)

Calling it "one of the darkest" experiences, she elaborated that she had no idea why she had been taken to the hospital. Kelley added that she was "compliant, calm, and respectful" and hoped to have the incident sorted out soon. In another text block, the Real World: New Orleans alum continued to state she was happy.

The Instagram Live video was subsequently posted on Kelley's main account. The clip, which only showed a black screen, recorded the exact moment cops came to take Scott Wolf's estranged wife to the hospital.

"Oh my God. Don't. Oh my God, this is not happening," Kelley can be heard in the video.

At one point, the former reality TV star tells the officers she would "go on (her) own," as sounds of what seems like handcuffs opening can be heard in the background. When she told the officers they should be "ashamed," one of them explained that she was "not going to jail." They added that they wanted to get her "some help" after she made "concerning" comments to her father and others.

Kelley also claimed that Scott Wolf had been "abusing" her, and they were doing the same. This prompted an officer to explain that they had no contact with the Party of Five alum.

When a deputy informed Kelley she had been recording, the 48-year-old author explained she "didn't mean to." She requested that her phone be turned off as it was "shameful."

Kelley announced her split from Scott Wolf in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday. She stated that it had been a "long, quiet journey" for her, "rooted in hope, patience, and care" for their three children. The 48-year-old explained that she would not elaborate on the details but added that she had done "everything" she could to "walk this path with integrity and compassion."

The actor confirmed their split in a statement made to People magazine, calling it "the most difficult decision" of his life. He added that he was the one that initiated the filing.

Scott Wolf has not publicly reacted to the development.

