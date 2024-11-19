What happened to Paul Teal? Co-star Bethany Joy Lenz pens heartfelt tribute as One Tree Hill actor dies at 35

Paul Teal, the actor best known for his role in One Tree Hill, has tragically passed away at 35. His agent, Susan Tolar Walters, confirmed the news of his death and stated that he died after a long battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer on Friday, November 15, 2024. Susan’s statement read:

“His remarkable talent, along with his gentle spirit, has left an indelible mark on all of us fortunate enough to have known him. The loss we feel in our hearts is immeasurable.”

Furthermore, as Paul passed away, many fans and others who knew him started pouring in their tributes, including his former co-star from One Tree Hill, Bethany Joy Lenz. Posting a picture of the actor on Instagram on November 18, 2024, Bethany wrote:

“My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him. I worked closely with Paul for months when he played Noah in my and @ronaniello musical production of The Notebook in 2006. He was shy and funny and so so comfortable on stage. Wow. Like his second skin. You couldn’t take your eyes off him.”

She also mentioned how she met Paul again on the sets of One Tree Hill, saying she felt “Paul was perfect for the part.” Bethany then described her bond with the actor and wrote:

“Now at 35, he’s taken another train. He was too young to die. Far too young. I’m gutted. Paul, your time here was like a summer romance for all of us who knew you, especially if only for a season. Bursting, exciting, deeply moving, and unforgettable.”

Born in 1989 in Wilmington, North Carolina, Paul Teal was also known for many other TV shows and movies like Deep Water, Fear Street: Part Two, Outer Banks, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, American Rust, The Staircase, and even George & Tammy.

“The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man”: Paul Teal’s partner pens an emotional note for the actor as he passed away due to Pancreatic cancer

As Paul Teal passed away, his family and his partner, Emilia Torello, were left devastated. She even penned an emotional note for him and posted it on her Instagram on Sunday, November 17, 2024, with a picture of herself with Paul. Emilia wrote:

“The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024. Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail.”

She continued:

“While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day. The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever.”

While the family is yet to reveal more details about Paul’s funeral and memorial services, fans have been left saddened and mourning. On the other hand, as the news made its way on social media, several colleagues and co-stars also poured in their tributes for the actor on various platforms.

