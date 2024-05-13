What happened to Steve Buscemi? Boardwalk Empire star punched in the face in random attack 

Popular actor Steve Buscemi was recently assaulted by a stranger as he was walking in the Kips Bat neighborhood on Manhattan’s East Side. As per Deadline, the attack took place last week, when Steve Buscemi was allegedly punched by the attacker. After the attack, the Boardwalk Empire star suffered swelling on his face and left eye, and was taken to the Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

His publicist later released a statement stating that the actor was “okay”. The publicist mentioned:

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Midtown Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city. He is OK and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of N.Y.”

Addressing the matter, police informed that the incident took place in broad daylight. While authorities continue to investigate the case, the forces have stated that as soon as the assailant punched Steve, he took off, and has still not been found. The police officials are presently on constant lookout for the man.

Steve Buscemi’s assaulter reportedly wore a baseball cap, blue T-shirt, and black sweatpants

After Buscemi was attacked on the streets of New York, the police released screenshots from the surveillance camera footage for the public to identify the man.

The New York Police Department also informed the public that the attacker wore a baseball cap and a blue T-shirt, along with black sweatpants. They also stated that he had a beard, and wore white sneakers that day.

As per The New York Post, many witnesses reported that they saw the attack happening, but were surprised to see the actor being hit, and hence, could not pay much attention towards the attacker as he just ran after punching Steve Buscemi. As per the publication, one witness named Nat stated:

“I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window, I saw him trip and fall backwards. He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn’t see who hit him. It worries me for when we close because we close at 11 and it can get scary around that time.”

Social media users were outraged when news broke about the attack on Steve Buscemi. Many even highlighted how Steve was not the only actor to have been assaulted by a stranger while walking on the streets of New York. In March, Buscemi’s Broadway Empire actor, Michael Stuhlbarg, was also hit in the back of his neck by a rock.

However, at the time, the police were quick to identify the attacker as Xavier Israel and arrest him.

Born in 1957, Steve Buscemi has had a celebrated career, as the actor is known for his roles in movies like Ghost World, Reservoir Dogs, Fargo, Monsters, Inc, Grown Ups, and many more. Furthermore, he is also popular for his show, Broadway Empire, which started in 2010, and ran for five seasons until 2014.

However, as the attack took place in the streets of Manhattan, New York, many internet users are now fearful about the same, and many have posted and stated that the streets have become extremely unsafe, due to the recent attacks on celebrities. Steve Buscemi has not yet spoken up on the matter.

