What did Lee Seung-gi’s father-in-law do? Singer cuts ties with family after backlash over stock manipulation scandal

On April 29, 2025, MK Sports reported that actor Lee Seung-gi had officially cut ties with his in-laws. The controversy centers around businessman Lee Hong-heon, the father of Lee Seung-gi's wife and actress Lee Da-in. According to the reports, Lee Hong-heon was embroiled in serious stock manipulation charges.

Lee Hong-heon was accused of inflating stock prices by making false public disclosures and reaping illegal profits. He was initially found guilty in 2018, but an appellate court acquitted him in 2019.

Later, in 2024, the Supreme Court overturned the acquittal. They recognized the severity of his misconduct and sent the case back for retrial. New allegations of similar financial crimes led to his arrest once again.

On April 29, 2025, Lee Seung-gi released a statement through his agency, Human Made. He expressed regret and also apologized to the victims. He admitted to previously making careless remarks in defending his in-laws without fully verifying the facts.

Lee Seung-gi also revealed that the trust within the family had been irreparably damaged. After careful consideration, he and his wife had decided to sever ties with his wife's family. He promised to live with stronger values and a sense of social responsibility moving forward.

Lee Seung-gi’s detailed apology, family background, and ongoing career

In his official statement, Lee Seung-gi shared his heartbreak over the situation. He explained that he trusted his family, but now believed appropriate punishment must be followed for illegal actions.

He sincerely apologized to those hurt by his past defense of his father-in-law and all who supported him over the years. He said in his statement:

"In the past, my father-in-law was sentenced to a fine in a retrial for the illegal acts that had been continuously brought up, but recently, he was indicted again by the investigative authorities for similar illegal acts. As someone who had waited for the results based on trust between family members, I cannot contain my heartbreaking feelings about my father-in-law’s wrongdoings."

He continued:

"This incident has damaged the trust between family members to a level that is difficult to restore, and after much consideration, my wife and I have decided to cut ties with my in-laws. From now on, we will live with more correct values and a responsible attitude for a healthy society."

Lee Hong-heon, the singer's father-in-law, was previously accused of manipulating stock prices related to Corebit. It was a company where his wife, actress Kyun Mi-ri, was a major shareholder.

In 2016, he allegedly falsely announced favorable investments to drive up stock value. Although initially found guilty, his acquittal was later overturned by South Korea's top court. More recently, he was arrested on fresh charges involving Quantapia and Joongang Advanced Materials, accused of illegal stock activities worth billions of won.

Lee Seung-gi married Lee Da-in in April 2023. They welcomed their first child in February 2024. At the time of their wedding, there were public concerns because of the family's past scandals. However, Lee defended his wife's independence from her parents' actions.

However, with the latest developments, he confirmed that he and Lee Da-in have fully distanced themselves from her family.

The actor is known for his career as a singer, actor, and host. He continues to remain one of South Korea's top celebrities. He has starred in hit dramas like The Law Cafe and Mouse.

He consistently appeared on Forbes Korea's Power Celebrity list and remains active in entertainment projects through his production company, Human Made.

