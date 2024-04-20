What did Tatiana Maslany say about Bob Iger? She-Hulk star addresses past comments about Disney CEO during the SAG-AFTRA strikes

In a recent interview with the Independent, She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany, 38, addressed her past comments criticizing Disney CEO Bob Iger during the SAG-AFTRA strikes last year, noting that her rebuttal was a bit harsh.

In July 2023, the Canadian actor publicly criticized Iger after the Disney CEO called the SAG-AFTRA strike "very disruptive" and censured the writers and actors requesting fair treatment, adding their “expectation” was not “realistic." He had said—

"There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic. And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive.”

In response to Iger’s statement, Maslany, who starred in the Disney series She-Hulk, told Collider Iger was' ‘completely out of touch' ' with the workers, who are responsible for making his profitable shows.

She had said—

"I think he’s completely out of touch. He’s completely out of touch with the workers who make his shows happen, who make people watch these shows, who bring viewers to him and his money.”

Tatiana Maslany noted that having worked with Disney, she was aware of the discrepancy between the effort the crew, actors, and writers put into making the shows and the remuneration they received in exchange. She made the remarks while on the picket line striking alongside SAG-AFTRA workers—

“Having worked on a Disney show, I know where people fall through the cracks and where people are taken advantage of and it's outrageous the amount of wealth that is not shared with the people who actually make the show. That's the crew, cast, writers."

Tatiana Maslany explains her past comment criticizing Disney CEO Bob Iger

While promoting her latest animated film Butterfly Tale in a new interview with Independent published on April 19, 2024, Tatiana Maslany defended her statement about Disney CEO Bob Iger. However, she acknowledged that her response was harsh. Maslany said the passion of standing behind a picket line may have contributed to her inflamed response.

She said—

“In those moments, you’re so heated up. It’s hard to articulate yourself in a way that you want when you’re on the picket line with everybody.”

However, Tatiana Maslany added she stood by the point she was trying to make, pointing out disrespect aimed towards the performers in the industry. To drive her point, Malasny highlighted actors self-taping auditions for hours, hoping to land a role, but more often than not, failing to do so.

She further added—

“You send these tapes into the void, you never get responses, you never get any feedback and you’re working! You’re filming yourself and having to edit yourself, which is also the stuff that makes you so self-conscious.”

Tatiana Maslany was not the only one who took offense to Bob Iger’s comments about the SAG-AFTRA strikes last year. On July 25, 2023, Maslany's Broadway show Network co-star Bryan Cranston aimed Iger while speaking at a rally held in Times Square.

Cranston, while highlighting the existential threat posed by the use of AI in their industry, said—

“We’ve got a message for Mr. Iger. I know, sir, that you look [at] things through a different lens. We don’t expect you to understand who we are. But we ask you to hear us, and beyond that to listen to us when we tell you we will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots. We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living.”

Tatiana Maslany, who began acting when she was just 11 years old on Canadian kids’ TV, was catapulted to worldwide fame after she was cast as the con artist Sarah Manning in the sci-fi series Orphan Black.

The 38-year-old won an Emmy in 2016 before the show wrapped after five seasons in 2017. Before securing the main part in the Disney Marvel TV series She-Hulk, Maslany had her Broadway debut in Lee Hall's stage adaption of Network in 2018. The role debuted alongside Bryan Cranston. It is unclear if the show will return for a second season.

