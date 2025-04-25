When did Jack Schlossberg attend Met Gala? JFK’s grandson reportedly boycotting Anna Wintour’s event this year

JFK’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, recently uploaded a video on his Instagram on April 25, claiming that he would be boycotting Met Gala 2025. In the video, addressing Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala organizer Anna Wintour, he stated:
“Hey, Anna Winter, I'm sorry, but I'm boycotting the Met Gala this year. I can't go in good conscience with so much happening around the world and at home. It's just not the time. It's not the time for a party like that, so I'm calling on everybody to boycott the Met Gala… Thank you.”
Jack Schlossberg further uploaded a photo from 2017 Met Gala and wrote in the caption:
“NOT GOING. 2025 not the time for that… MET GALA 2017 — had the best time ever with the best date ever — simpler time… I WILL NOT GO TO THE MET GALA THIS YEAR @voguemagazine.. Instead I will produce something informative on my own news channel.”
In 2017, Jack Schlossberg accompanied his mother, Caroline Kennedy, for the Met Gala, which celebrated designer Rei Kawakubo.
Jack Schlossberg publicly boycotted Met Gala 2025
Jack Schlossberg recently announced that he will be "boycotting" this year's Met Gala, which is hosted by his former boss, Anna Wintour. In a series of Instagram posts, Schlossberg, who has served as a political correspondent for Vogue magazine, discussed his decision to boycott the event.
In another Instagram video on the same day, Jack Schlossberg was seen on a paddle board. During the same, he acknowledged that he "loves to party" and that he had previously attended the Met Gala and "had a great time." However, he said that this time would be different.
Additionally, providing an AI summary of the boycott, Jack Schlossberg also wrote in another Instagram post:
"The Met Gala has faced calls for boycott due to the event's perceived opulence and its juxtaposition with global crisis, particularly... in Gaza."
This was not the first time someone reportedly boycotted the Met Gala over the situation in Gaza. During the event in 2024, Israel conducted airstrikes on Rafah while pro-Palestinian demonstrations took place a few blocks away.
The celebrities and the event were then condemned for failing to address the issue. According to a May 2024 article in the Guardian, fair fashion advocate Venetia La Manna made the same claim in a video that she shared on Instagram on May 7. She stated in the video:
“It felt really dystopian.. As our favourite celebrities took to the red carpet and voluntarily lost the ability to breath and move, Israel seized control of Gaza’s Rafah border crossing, halting the flow of aid, leaving Palestinians nowhere safe to go. They are involuntarily losing the ability to breathe and move.”
Additionally, as per NPR’s May 15 report, videos posted by TikTok creators with hashtags like #celebrityblocklist, #letthemeatcake, and #blockout have apparently received millions of views.
Meanwhile, the Met Gala 2025 is set to happen on Monday, May 5.